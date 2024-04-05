Gypsy Rose under fire for plans to get plastic surgery to look more “feminine”

Gypsy Rose announced she will be undergoing plastic surgery amid her separation from her husband Ryan Anderson, but fans are wondering where the money is coming from.

After recently announcing her separation from her husband, Ryan Blanchard, just three months after an early prison release, Gypsy Rose revealed even more shocking news.

“I’m going through a personal transformation journey currently and that includes a physical one, too,” Gypsy Rose told People.

Nadiya Vizier, a close friend of Gypsy Rose’s, also commented on the upcoming cosmetic procedure, which is scheduled for April 5.

“The main thing is that she wanted a more feminine-looking nose. She just wants to fix it up and give it a more feminine look,” Nadiya said.

Nadiya also mentioned that Gypsy Rose is “a bit nervous,” but “happy” she’ll be getting her dream transformation.

Gypsy Rose’s plastic surgery journey will be featured on Lifetime’s new docuseries, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up. “Wish me luck with my surgery and watch the whole thing this summer on Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up,” she said.

After social media heard about Gypsy Rose’s plastic surgery plans, many people asked where the money was coming from. “Where is this person that just got out of prison getting money for all this stuff?” asked one.

“Kills mother… makes a lot of money from it… gets plastic surgery. Makes perfect sense,” said another.

“Ex-con pays well,” someone added.

Amid Gypsy Rose’s physical transformation, she’s been seen with her ex-fiancé, Ken Urker. The two recently got matching tattoos and were seen holding hands while shopping.

Gypsy Rose admitted in The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard that she was still in contact with Ken despite being engaged to Ryan in 2022. She even revealed she still had feelings for Ken at the time.

With Gypsy Rose undergoing cosmetic surgery, only time will tell who she ends up with. Will her newfound confidence cause her to leave Ken? Or will they soon be married?

