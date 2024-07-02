Gypsy Rose & Ryan Anderson claim neither are over their marriage in viral online feud

Gypsy Rose outed Ryan Anderson for still being in love with her, and he responded by claiming she still tries to talk to him despite her saying otherwise.

After being married for two years, Gypsy Rose filed for divorce from Ryan Anderson in April 2024.

The duo met after becoming pen pals during Gypsy’s seven-year prison stint for the second-degree murder of her mom, Dee Dee Blanchard, and the two were only married for three months after her early release.

During that time, Gypsy “felt like a part of me was lost,” resulting in their divorce. Once they were separated, she and her ex-fiancé Ken Urker rekindled their flame.

The two also met as pen pals while she was in prison, but Ken ended their first engagement.

Instagram: gypsy.rose.blanchard.insta Gypsy Rose and Ken Urker are exclusive despite Ryan Anderson claiming she still talks to him after their divorce.

Though Gypsy is now exclusive with Ken, she and Ryan claimed this June that neither of them are over their relationship with each other.

While Gypsy was live streaming with Ken, Ryan allegedly texted her and said, “I miss you so much, I wish I could hear your voice. I still love you.”

She also revealed that although she continues to block Ryan’s number, he finds a way to communicate with her through a “text now number.”

She later said that she didn’t respond to him because she was trying to be “respectful” and not make it “harder on him” during the “healing process.”

Ryan responded by posting a TikTok where he admitted to texting her, but claimed that Gypsy had messaged him about a week earlier. He also emphasized the word “respect” and said he was about to not be as “respectful” as he was being.

“Ken, don’t let her fool you. She called me last Saturday talking about how she missed me… and she said a lot of other things too,” he said.

Ryan went on to ask Ken if he really thought that Gypsy was being respectful by still talking to him. He even said he had “receipts” of their conversations.

While their love triangle continues to unfold, it looks like lawyers will be handling what’s left of their marriage, as Gypsy is still in a relationship with Ken.