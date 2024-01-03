Ever since the release of The Curious Case of Natalia Grace and now the follow-up docu-series Natalia Speaks, a pertinent question has remained: how old is Natalia Grace? And has her real age now been proven? Here’s what you need to know.

ID’s The Curious Case of Natalia Grace left viewers in shock when it dropped last summer. The six-episode documentary series delved into the stranger-than-fiction story consisting of two conflicting accounts, the truth of which remained murky – until now.

Article continues after ad

On the one hand is Natalia, assumed to be a six-year-old Ukrainian orphan with a rare bone growth disorder who was passed around from home-to-home before ending up with Kristine and Michael Barnett in 2010. On the other are the Barnetts, who previously accused Natalia of being a psychopathic adult masquerading as a child with one goal in mind: to harm their family.

Article continues after ad

At the center of the case is a 2012 court ruling filed by Michael and his then-wife Kristine Barnett, which saw Natalia’s age legally changed from eight to 22. This has been a significant point of contention, but Natalia Speaks has shed some light on the truth.

Article continues after ad

What is Natalia Grace’s real age?

In the first episode of The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks, TruDiagnostic – which performs biological age determination via advanced DNA testing – ruled that Natalia is approximately 22 years old as of August 2023.

This means that Natalia was, in fact, a child when she was adopted by the Barnetts in 2010, and was a minor when Michael and Kristine had her age legally changed and moved her into an apartment on her own in Westfield and later Lafayette in Indiana.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

When Natalia and her new adoptive father, Antwon Mans, receive the results, she breaks down in tears, saying: “This one little piece of paper throws every single lie that the Barnetts have said right into the trash with a match.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“This is so big because literally this has been 13 years of just two people lying their butts off. They ruined a kid’s life; they painted them as some big monster when in reality they were the ones.”

Article continues after ad

Although Michael appears in Natalia Speaks and even sits down with Natalia, Kristine is yet to comment on the situation. The Barnetts were previously accused of neglect of a dependent but the charges against them were later dropped. It’s unclear whether they will face any consequences in the future.

Article continues after ad

There are still two more episodes of The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks to go, which are set to air on ID tonight (January 3) at 6-9pm PT and 9-11pm ET. Once they’re released, all new episodes are available to stream on Max and Discovery+.

Article continues after ad

To read more about The Curious Case of Natalia Grace, head here, and you can find more of our documentaries coverage below:

Great Photo, Lovely Life explained | Love Has Won’s “3D” hospital | How did John Gotti die? | Who Killed Jill Dando? | Where is Gypsy Rose Blanchard now? | Russell Brand most shocking moments | Scouts Honor | The Lucie Blackman Case | The Isabella Nardoni Case | Who are the Duggars? | Victim/Suspect explained | Missing Dead or Alive explained | The Playing Card Killer | Take Care of Maya | HBO’s Burden of Proof explained | How to watch David Fuller: Monster in the Morgue | How to watch Hart family murders documentary | The Deepest Breath | True story of Last Call

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.