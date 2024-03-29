Gypsy Rose ‘separates’ from husband Ryan Anderson three months after prison release

Gypsy Rose announced her separation from her husband, Ryan Anderson, just three months after being released from prison.

Gypsy Rose married Ryan Anderson while she was in prison. The two tied the knot in 2022, just months before Gypsy’s early release in 2023.

Gypsy and Ryan had been pen pals since 2020 after the special education teacher from Louisiana initiated their communication.

However, in recent days, according to Gypsy’s private Facebook account, she and Ryan are currently going through a “separation.”

“People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou,” Gypsy wrote.

As her post continued, Gypsy said, ”I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am.”

Though the two were only together for three months since Gypsy’s release from prison, fans questioned their relationship during her ‘after-prison press tour.’

During one interview, Gypsy could be seen squeezing Ryan’s hand for including his two cents. After seeing the clip, fans claimed Gypsy was a “monster” like her mother Dee-Dee.

In November 2022, Gypsy also filed for an annulment to “end” her marriage to Ryan. In a statement, she wrote how she believed they were in “different places” at the time.

Though Gypsy recently announced her and Ryan’s official separation via social media, she has not commented further, at this time, about why they are calling it quits.