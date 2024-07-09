Gypsy Rose under fire after revealing pregnancy with Ken Urker before divorce

Gypsy Rose announced she was pregnant with Ken Urker’s baby, but netizens were more concerned for her ex-husband, Ryan Anderson, as the two are not divorced yet.

Gypsy Rose announced to her millions of social media followers on Tuesday, July 9, that she and her ex-fiancé, Ken Urker, are expecting their first child.

“Well… the rumors are true! Ken and I are so excited to start our family together,” she wrote in her emotional announcement on YouTube.

During her reveal, she shared that she is currently 11 weeks pregnant and is expecting to be due in January 2025.

Gypsy Rose then detailed that her and Ken’s “blessing” of a pregnancy was unexpected and not planned at all.

She’s even experienced symptoms that have been way out of the norm for her. Initially, she suspected that she was pregnant after her craving for orange juice became stronger.

And when she noticed her severe mood swings (which Ken has been supportive of), it all made sense to her. Though it took time for Gypsy Rose to realize what was going on, Ken picked up on it right away and urged her to take a pregnancy test.

She also noted that her journey has been a breeze so far, except for how tired she’s become, although she only has mild morning sickness

The woman even detailed that nothing else matters – now that she’s pregnant. “I feel a shift in myself. When I found out that I was pregnant, none of anything else mattered.”

“I know that there are going to be people who feel like I’m not ready to be a mother, and I don’t know if anyone is really ready to be a mother.”

Gypsy Rose continued to say that her main concern was having a healthy baby and a positive relationship with Ken.

She even brought up her mom, Dee Dee Blanchard, whom she was convicted of murdering in 2015. “I want to be everything my mother wasn’t,” she said.

And though both she and Ken grew up in an unstable and broken family, Gypsy Rose emphasized that she and Ken would be sticking together no matter what. “We’re not breaking because we are a family now.”

Netizens have since reacted to her viral news by saying they ‘felt bad’ for her ex-husband, Ryan Anderson.

“I feel bad for your ex,” quipped one. “Ryan’s def punching the walls right now,” added another.

Gypsy Rose and Ryan met as pen pals while she was serving her seven-year second-degree murder sentence. Though they were married for two years, they filed for divorce in April, just three months after she was released from prison.

Though many reactions were about Ryan and how getting pregnant might not have been her ‘best move,’ Gypsy Rose found some support from her following.

“Y’all need to let her have her moment… congratulations to both of you,” wrote one.

“You are going to experience one of life’s greatest blessings and you will be surprised how much you get to live and experience through your child’s eyes,” added another.

Though Gypsy Rose and Ken Urker were once engaged after they met as pen pals in prison, there has been no confirmation on whether or not she and Ken are going to get married.

However, she made one thing very clear in her announcement, “I am a mother now – and I’m happy.”