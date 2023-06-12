The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Where is she now?

With The Curious Case of Natalia Grace now available for streaming, viewers might have some questions: Where can I stream the documentary series? What is the case about? And where is Natalia Grace now? Read on to find out.

The case of Natalia Grace truly is stranger than fiction, one that remains murky to this day. Ultimately, it boils down to two conflicting accounts: one side claims she is an exploited Ukrainian child who was abandoned by her adoptive family, while the other claims she is a dangerous psychopath who masqueraded as a child to exploit her guardians.

Although the unusual scandal started back in 2010, with the woman at the center of it appearing on Dr. Phil in 2019, a recently released docu-series titled The Curious Case of Natalia Grace has sparked renewed interest from viewers across the globe.

So, if you’re looking for a rundown of the disturbing case, here’s everything you need to know about it, including what happened to Grace and her adoptive parents Michael and Kristine Barnett, where she is now, and where to watch the series.

What is The Curious Case of Natalia Grace about?

The docu-series examines the case of Natalia Grace, which contains elements that seem to be taken right out of a movie plot. It started in 2010, when Grace, of Ukrainian origin, was adopted by American couple Michael and Kristine Barnett.

At the time, the Barnetts were led to believe that Natalia was a six-year-old child with a form of dwarfism called spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita (SEDc). The family was happy to welcome the little girl into their lives, already having experience with children with special needs, including their son Jacob, a child prodigy diagnosed with autism.

But, as time went on, the Barnetts started having doubts about Natalia’s age, claiming that they discovered she had full pubic hair and a period despite her young age. Their suspicions grew when they organized a playdate with another six-year-old girl with (SEDc), only to discover Natalia looked significantly older than her.

As is explored in the doc, these concerns were nothing compared to the troubling behavior that Natalia began to allegedly exhibit. According to the Barnetts, she began threatening to kill them, with Michael claiming he woke up in the night with her standing at the foot of their bed holding a knife. They also allege she defecated purposely to upset Jacob, tried to get their sons run over, and tried to poison Kristine before dragging her into an electric fence.

It’s important to note that these are accusations at the time of writing, all of which are explored in the series and all of which Natalia denies. After taking her to numerous therapists, Michael reportedly received a psychopathy diagnosis for Natalia. In 2012, the family sought and successfully received a court order to change Natalia’s age from eight to 22 years based on bone density tests.

Discovery+

Although this meant the Barnetts were no longer legally obligated to financially support her, they rented Natalia an apartment nearby and dropped food shopping at her place, with neighbor Sue McCallum helping her to bring it in. But soon enough, the neighbors allegedly started to complain about Natalia’s behavior, as reported by the Independent, which stated that she even called 911 on herself and admitted to stalking one of the residents.

The family then moved her to another apartment in Lafayette, Indiana, before relocating to Canada for their son’s education. This earlier proved to be one of the most contentious points in the whole story, as many criticized the Barnetts for abandoning a vulnerable person. In 2019, legal actions were pursued against the Barnetts, who were charged with neglect of a dependent.

Meanwhile, the public opinion remained divided — some sided with the Barnetts, convinced by their claims about Natalia’s age, while others sympathized with Natalia, viewing her as a victim of a severe form of child abandonment.

The truth in Natalia Grace’s case remains murky even to this day, caught in a whirlpool of medical tests, legal loopholes, and shifting narratives, something The Curious Case of Natalia Grace explores in further detail with interviews from those involved, including Michael and Jacob.

What’s more, Anna Gava, who was confirmed to be Natalia’s biological mother after doing a DNA test, speaks in the series. “She was born on September 4, 2003,” Gava says. “She was born at 6.25am in the Maternity Hospital No. 1. She is my biological daughter.” This would mean that she was, in fact, a child when the Barnetts adopted her.

The case becomes even more complicated due to Michael and Kristine’s relationship. In the series, we learn they divorced, and while Kristine refused to speak on camera, Michael spends a lot of time slamming his ex-wife, claiming that she was abusive.

Unfortunately, there are still many unanswered questions, but this could all change with a follow-up special, titled The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks, which is set to drop soon.

Where is Natalia Grace now?

It’s widely reported that Natalia is still living in Indiana, having been taken in by another couple named Antwon and Cynthia Mans in 2014. In 2019, they appeared on Dr. Phil together where the Mans explained that they hadn’t experienced any troubling behavior from Natalia.

While the Mans continue to stand by her, Natalia denies the allegations made against her, stating on Dr. Phil that Kristine had “said that I hid knives on top of the fridge, under the fridge, in the cabinets, even on her office desk,” even though she would have been physically unable to reach many of those places.

In October 2022, Natalia took Michael to court, although three counts of neglect and conspiracy to commit neglect of a dependent against him were dismissed after he was found not guilty. She testified in the trial, stating that she did not have the skills to live alone and that she had wanted to live with the Barnetts when they moved her to Lafayette.

We will get to find out more about Natalia’s situation in the Natalia Speaks follow-up documentary. The official synopsis reads: “Natalia shares her side of the story of what happened behind the closed doors of the Barnett family home and addresses allegations raged against her head on.

“After years of being cloaked under a gag order due to the subsequent legal proceedings around Michael and Kristine Barnett’s 2019 arrest, Natalia has been unable to tell her story – until now.”

Where to watch The Curious Case of Natalia Grace online

All six episodes of The Curious Case of Natalia Grace are available to stream on Max and Discovery Plus now. You can also stream the series on Amazon Prime Video via the Max or Discovery Plus add-ons.

The Natalia Speaks special is set to drop on Investigation Discovery “later this summer.” We’ll be sure to keep this space updated when an official release date arrives.

