Prey 2: “Exciting” talks happening for next Predator movie

With Prey, Dan Trachtenberg stuck his flag into the Predator franchise like a combistick – but what’s next for the franchise? Well, “exciting conversations” are happening about Prey 2.

The mandible-waggling “ugly motherf*cker” made its debut in 1987’s Predator, warring against Arnie and co. in the rainforest. The alien hunter returned in an LA-based sequel, before appearing in the maligned AvP spinoffs, 2009’s underrated Predators, and Shane Black’s divisive The Predator.

Last year, we got Prey. The prequel follows Naru (Legion’s Amber Midthunder), an aspiring hunter in the Comanche Nation who tries to track down a mysterious beast creating “lightning in the trees” and never-before-seen bloodshed.

The movie ended with Naru beating the Predator, but the tribe’s battles Yautja were far from over – could this be where things pick up in Prey 2, should it come to fruition?

Prey director says there’s “exciting” talks about next Predator movie

During a recent interview with The Playlist, Trachtenberg was asked if he’s planning another sequel or prequel, and how much he’d be involved in the next Predator movie after Prey.

“I can’t really say anything about that right now, but I’ll say while we were finishing the movie, we were having really exciting conversations,” he said.

“The studio, myself, the writer, and the producers about what crazy things could we do next. And I’ve never stopped, no one stopped thinking about how cool things could be going forward.”

When we spoke to Trachtenberg last year, we put our theory to him: given one of the guns from Predator 2’s infamous throne room appeared in Prey, could other weapons and trinkets act as lead-ins for other stories?

“Hmm… interesting. Yeah, objects from the throne room… that’s very interesting,” he responded.

The gun also raised another question: if the Yautja’s xenomorph skulls are officially canon, could we see another Alien vs Predator movie down the line? “I think if that were ever to happen again, it certainly would wanna be far down the road,” Trachtenberg said.

This is certainly an area of potential for producer John Davis, who told ScreenRant: “Well, maybe there’s an origin, origin story. Right? Maybe there’s another Alien vs Predator story in a different situation. And maybe there’s a new modern-day version. And maybe there’s something somewhere in between. I think this character can show up throughout history.”

If you want to know what happened to the original plans for Alien vs Predator 3, click here. You can also check out our other upcoming TV & movie hubs below:

