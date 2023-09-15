Predator vs. Wolverine has an absolutely jacked up Wolverine

Wolverine may have met his match in Predator vs. Wolverine #1

Preview pages for Predator vs. Wolverine #1 reveal a Wolverine who has been absolutely beaten to hell, and a Predator who won’t quit.

Wolverine had his share of tough fights over the years, but he’s also one of Marvel’s crossover fight kings. Obviously, he went toe-to-toe with Lobo in one of Marvel vs. DC’s more infamous fights, but that’s just the surface.

Wolverine was around for some of the great crossovers of the ‘90s, including the classic X-Men/Star Trek series. And, of course, he’s a pivotal figure in the Marvel vs. Capcom series.

He might have finally met his match, though. A new upcoming series turns him into the hunted, and he doesn’t seem to be enjoying it too much.

Predator vs. Wolverine preview pages show a beaten-down Wolverine

Preview pages shared by Marvel of Predator vs. Wolverine #1 show Logan on the run from the Predator. He’s in rough shape here, too – far worse than fans are used to seeing.

Wolverine’s covered in cuts, bleeding profusely. His costume is torn to shreds. He’s also missing a massive chunk of his shoulder.

What makes it worse is that the Predator is far from done. The preview ends with it decloaking for a final face-off. It’s just the start of a four-issue spectacular, and you can bet nobody’s going down without a long, bloody fight in this one.

Predator vs. Wolverine #1 hits stands September 20 from Marvel Comics. For more Wolverine & comic news, be sure to follow our continuing coverage.