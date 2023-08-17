Prey finally gets “beautiful” 4K & Blu-ray release and fans are overjoyed

Prey, the prequel to the 1987 Predator movie, is now getting an incredible 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray physical release of its own, much to the joy of fans.

Prey, the successful Predator prequel, starring Amber Midthunder and directed by Dan Trachtenberg, had been getting rave reviews from critics and audiences alike ever since it dropped on Disney+ and Hulu.

The movie dropped solely on streaming, which was somewhat of a disappointment, as fans believed it deserved a big screen release. Another issue was that we are currently at an age where digital media is being lost forever, due to studio execs deleting it from streaming platforms, and fans having no other way to access it.

Thankfully, that fate will not befall Prey, as the movie is now coming out with it’s own physical release.

When and where can I purchase Prey?

Prey will be available to buy physically in 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 3, 2023, which will be available via Amazon and other retailers.

There will also be a collector’s edition steelbook for the 4K edition, designed by Attila Szarca, exclusively from Best Buy.

There aren’t any pre-order links right now, but we’ll update this space as soon as they’re live or we know more details.

Each physical version will have numerous special features, such as the full-length Comanche audio track, and a ton of bonus content, which includes:

Making of Prey : Step behind the scenes of Prey as the cast and crew explore the genesis of the project, how they gave authenticity to the story, the intense physical training the cast endured, and the effects work that brought the iconic Predator back to the screen.

: Step behind the scenes of Prey as the cast and crew explore the genesis of the project, how they gave authenticity to the story, the intense physical training the cast endured, and the effects work that brought the iconic Predator back to the screen. Prey FYC Panel With Cast & Crew : Go deeper into Prey with a lively panel discussion featuring director Dan Trachtenberg, actor Amber Midthunder, producer Jhane Myers, director of photography Jeff Cutter, film editor Angela M. Catanzaro and creature effects designer Alec Gillis.

: Go deeper into Prey with a lively panel discussion featuring director Dan Trachtenberg, actor Amber Midthunder, producer Jhane Myers, director of photography Jeff Cutter, film editor Angela M. Catanzaro and creature effects designer Alec Gillis. Alternative Opening Scene : Check out a scene that didn’t make the cut with commentary by Dan Trachtenberg.

: Check out a scene that didn’t make the cut with commentary by Dan Trachtenberg. Deleted Scene s: Big Warrior, Little Warrior and Treetop Chase (pre-vis): Check out scenes that didn’t make the cut with commentary by Dan Trachtenberg.

s: Big Warrior, Little Warrior and Treetop Chase (pre-vis): Check out scenes that didn’t make the cut with commentary by Dan Trachtenberg. Audio Commentary: Play the movie with audio commentary by Dan Trachtenberg, Amber Midthunder, Jeff Cutter & Angela M. Catanzaro.

Prey fans are understandably ecstatic about this release, and took to Twitter to express this joy. “I speak for EVERYONE when I say we WILL be buying this” said one user, while “I prey you all will play this” punned another.

A lot of the excitement came from the “victory for psychical media.” Check out more of the responses below:

How else can I watch Prey?

Prey is available to stream now on Hulu and Disney+. The movie has been on those platforms since it’s release in summer of last year.

The movie’s official synopsis is as thus: “A skilled Comanche warrior protects her tribe from a highly evolved alien predator that hunts humans for sport, fighting against wilderness, dangerous colonisers and this mysterious creature to keep her people safe.”

Prey proved very popular on it’s release, gaining a 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and was even praised by stars of the original Predator.

