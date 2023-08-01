Aliens vs Predator: Annihilation anime confirmed and story teased

The Aliens Vs Predator franchise has resulted in many failed projects – one of which was an anime, which we’re finally getting more information about.

The Alien and Predator franchises both debuted between the 1970s and ’80s, finding varying success in further entries. For example, the Predator’s recent cinematic stint, Prey, was received very favorably by critics and audiences alike.

However, no sequels are as historically maligned as Aliens vs Predator. Whoever wins, we lose, and lose we did, because we had to watch the movie. However, that didn’t mean that the concept didn’t have potential.

Article continues after ad

In fact, at one point an anime adaptation of the alien fight was going to happen, until it was mysteriously scrapped one day. And now, we’ve finally gotten some answers.

Alien Vs Predator: Annihilation anime revealed

Earlier this year, a report surfaced that an anime based on Aliens vs Predator existed, but had never been released. This report was then confirmed this weekend at Otakon by Shinji Aramaki, who was hosting a panel at the event.

The reason he could confirm this was because he directed the unreleased Aliens vs Predator series, and was even able to show unreleased screenshots and designs from the anime, dating back to 2015. Said anime’s working title was Aliens vs Predator: Annihilation.

Article continues after ad

Aramaki told fans that series consisted of 10 episodes the last he knew, and took place on a massive immigration ship. However Aramaki wouldn’t spoil specifics, in case the Aliens vs Predator anime was ever to see the light of day.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Aliens vs Predator: Annihilation would have been helmed by 21st Century Fox, however by 2019, Disney had acquired most of their IPs. Therefore, should the anime ever be shown, it would likely be under the Disney+ banner.

Article continues after ad

Though don’t worry about Aramaki, as he’s keeping busy working on a series titled Genesis Breaker. His previous projects include Ultraman, Ghost in the Shell, and Blade Runner: Black Lotus.

Check out more of our movies & TV coverage here, and more of our anime coverage below:

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231 | 10 short anime series | JJK confirms Megumi’s return | Jujutsu Kaisen young Gojo | One Piece Episode 1071 | One Piece Gear 5 anime schedule | One Piece chapter 1089 | One Piece live-action trailer | Gojo honored one | Details in JJK Season 2 Episode 4 | Jujutsu Kaisen Reverse Cursed Technique