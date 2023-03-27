New mystery John Wick spinoff in the works after Chapter 4

Para Bellum: amid acclaim and box office success for John Wick: Chapter 4, a new spinoff is already in the works.

In 2014, Reeves made his debut as John Wick, a retired, widowed hitman who just wanted to live quietly with his puppy and take his car out for a spin now and then. When a dick-swinging goon decided to kill his dog, we were thrown into a whole new world and the beginning of the best action franchise of the 21st century.

The intrigue surrounding the Continental and its guest list of contract killers – their customs, rituals, and glimmering gold coins – was a huge appeal, and each sequel has expanded the lore.

Article continues after ad

Chapter 4 has somewhat of a finality to it, but that doesn’t mean the John Wick series is over – there still might be another sequel, and a total of three spinoffs are in development.

John Wick reloads franchise with another mystery spinoff

In an interview with Collider, producer Erica Lee revealed plans for another spinoff after Ballerina, the upcoming Ana de Armas-led entry.

“There is another film that we’re developing that I think we’ll be announcing in the next, say, month or two,” she said.

“Then, I’m hopeful there’s a Ballerina 2, and John Wick 5, and lots of other things. But we’re developing a lot of stuff and having a lot of discussions with a lot of writers and brand management and Wick universe is my utmost priority.”

Article continues after ad

John Wick Chapter 5 isn’t a certainty, for reasons we won’t get into here. Neither Reeves nor director Chad Stahelski has committed to a fifth movie, despite producers’ hopes they’ll return.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“The question for all of us is, OK, if the audience embraces the story and the box office works, is there another story to be told? I don’t know. But I don’t think we’ve boxed ourselves into any corner,” producer Basil Iwanyck told IndieWire.

As well as Ballerina, The Continental is set to premiere on Peacock this year. The show will explore the early days of Winston’s tenure in the ’70s alongside his concierge Charon, and it’s set for release in September this year.

Article continues after ad

John Wick: Chapter 4 is in cinemas now. Check out our other coverage below:

John Wick 4 review | Killa explained | Ranking the movies | Is there a post-credits scene? | Marquis explained | Ballerina cameo | How long is Chapter 4? | Caine explained | Potential Chapter 5 | What happens to Charon? | 13 Best John Wick kills | Post-credit scene explained | Does the dog die? | Keanu Reeves on emotional ending | Is Chapter 5 streaming? | Movies to watch if you like JW | Will there be a Chapter 5?