John Wick franchise expands as new anime is confirmed

A John Wick anime has officially been confirmed and is currently in the works as Keanu Reeve’s hitman prepares to make his animated debut.

As one of the most popular movie franchises, it should come as no surprise that the world of John Wick is expanding its story.

Following a successful fourth installment and with a fifth movie already confirmed, director Chad Stahelski has now made an exciting announcement surrounding the franchise’s future.

With so many mediums to choose from, it looks like John Wick will next be making his debut with a brand new anime series officially confirmed to be in the works.

In an interview with The Playlist, Stahelski said, “We’re really excited about it because we’re doing that and a Japanese anime because I love Japanese anime so much.”

“So to create all the cool stories that anime could achieve better than we could and the TV show to expand our world, we’ll still get our fix, you know what I mean? And we’ll still have all the fun,” Stahelski said.

While details surrounding the anime have yet to be released, fans flocked to Twitter to share their excitement for the upcoming show.

“This is fantastic news and I know it will be great,” one person wrote. Another said, “Oh boy, it’s gonna be peak anime.”

However, some fans had their concerns; “I am a BIG fan of THE WICK…. Anime is awesome if done correctly. This can not be done typically!! THE WICK is too well respected to have a bad anime or adaptations. Don’t kill it.”

With little information currently available on the anime adaption, we’ll be sure to keep you updated on any further developments. In the meantime, be sure to check out all the latest TV and movie news.