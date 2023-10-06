John Wick director has ideas for five more movies

There aren’t many men who can take down bad guys across an entire film franchise, but John Wick is one of them.

With the original film premiering in 2014, it’s been almost a decade since Keanu Reeves’ former hitman was drawn back into the world of crime.

Alongside the franchise’s fourth installment airing earlier in 2023, the Wick-verse is now also expanding sideways thanks to shows like The Continental.

While no release windows or plans for future movies are set in stone, the franchise’s director has revealed that there are enough ideas for many more John Wick stories to come.

Chad Stahelski has new ideas for future John Wick movies

During a recent interview with Inverse, John Wick director Chad Stahelski revealed that the team behind the franchise “have ideas for days” for future movies.

“I have notebooks and notebooks of s*** behind me, John Wicks 5, 6, 7, 8, 9. We have ideas for days,” Stahelski stated. “We just don’t have the story locked. I have no interest in doing the cash grab of bringing John Wick back for something. Is he a character I like? Of course.

“And if I did a couple of John Wick movies, great. Keanu would do one again in a second if we had a good story. We leave that open-ended. I know that the studio would love us to say we have another one. Keanu and I are always interested in that, but we leave it hanging out there a little bit to figure out if we have something that we’d want to watch.

“Second, we have a studio that’s very enthusiastic and not just financially motivated, but they’re just interested in seeing what we could do with it. So, they’ve been super cool of us this year about branching off.

While John Wick himself currently isn’t taking center stage – though the success of the earlier John Wick 4 is still making its mark on the 2023 box office – The Continental, also set in the Wick-verse, is the current priority.

“I know the term is “spin-offs” or “ancillaries” or whatever you want to call it,” Stahelski continued. Keanu and I both went back, and we all said, “Look, we have ideas for the John Wick world, other characters that aren’t John Wick-centric. Would you guys be interested in exploring that?” And they were super cool, and they said, “Yes, we’d be very interested in that.”

“Characters that weren’t in any of the movies that had fallen to the sidelines because they just didn’t fit in our storylines, and some existing characters that we’d like to see other things.”

The Continental Episodes 1-2 are now streaming through Peacock. You can also check out our other John Wick coverage below:

