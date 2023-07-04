New Disney Plus movie removed after less than two months

Disney+ removes sci-fi family film Crater just a month after it was originally released, and many are not happy about it.

It’s not entirely unusual for a streaming service to remove certain content from platform as they make room for new movies and shows.

Most of the time, the streaming service will remove content that’s super old or has been available to watch for years, but now it seems like even new projects aren’t safe from being removed at any time.

Recently, Disney+ has removed one of their original movies from their site, which isn’t notable, but it’s the timeline of when the movie came out and when it was removed that rose more than a few eyebrows.

Disney+ erased a movie that was released a month ago

Crater is an original sci-fi film starring Mckenna Grace and Kid Cuidi, directed by Kyle Patrick Alvarez, and produced by Shawn Levy. The film premiered through Disney+ on May 12 and follows a group of friends from a lunar mining colony as they go on an adventure to explore a crater. And now, just seven weeks later, Crater has been removed entirely from the platform.

According to Games Radar, though there was no official reason why Crater was taken off the site, Disney announced that they would be removing content from their platform as they anticipated a third quarter writedown of between $1.5 and $1.8 billion, thanks in part to the service loosing about four million subscribers at the start of 2023.

Crater wasn’t the only project to be wiped from Disney+ at the end of June as the Willow spin-off show, Y: The Last Man, and The World According to Jeff Goldblum are no longer available to stream.

This abrupt removal of streaming content isn’t just a Disney+ phenomenon as other services like Showtime and HBO Max have also wiped a lot of beloved movies and shows from their sites.

About 87 shows and movies, like Westworld and Minx, were removed from HBO Max’s service before they launch their new rebrand of Max in May 2023, per Indie Wire. And it doesn’t seem like this trend will end any time soon as streaming services can save a lot of money by avoid residual payments and licensing fees.

It’s just a shame as physical copies of movies and shows are incredibly hard to come by as DVD players and VCRs are just relics of the past. If streaming services continue to remove the only copies of the media fans have access to, it won’t be long until these shows and movies are lost to time forever.

