Disney+ users are canceling subscriptions ahead of massive price hike

Disney+ customers have started canceling their subscriptions ahead of a massive price increase coming soon.

Disney+ is no stranger to price increases, having reportedly lost 1.3 million subscribers after raising prices in February. In August, the service faced backlash for another price hike while introducing “useless” features.

Now, it’s happening again. Starting October 17, 2024, subscription costs will increase, with Disney+ Basic (With Ads) rising from $7.99 to $9.99 per month, and Disney+ Premium (No Ads) going up from $13.99 to $15.99 per month.

The Disney Bundle Trio Basic (With Ads) will increase from $14.99 to $16.99 per month, while the Disney Bundle Trio Premium will rise from $24.99 to $26.99 per month. And, the annual subscription for Disney+ (Without Ads) will rise from $139.99 to $159.99.

The Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (No Ads), and ESPN+ (With Ads) plan is no longer available for new purchases or switches. However, existing subscribers can retain their plan as long as they do not cancel or make any changes.

Since the announcement of the price hike, many customers have decided to cancel their subscriptions. “I cancelled and I’ll just hope they send some kind of renewing deal. I barely use it anymore,” one Reddit user wrote.

“I canceled mine today,” another wrote. “Years ago I was paying $86, last year it jumped to $151. This year it is going up again & I only have Disney +, no bundles. Just not worth spending that much money.”

“I just canceled my subscription and picked up Netflix,” another wrote. “I’ll be back if/when they actually put out new content that’s worth the money.”

If this price hike is also the final straw for you and you want to make the most of your remaining weeks, check out our guide on the best Disney+ TV shows to watch in October to maximize your subscription.