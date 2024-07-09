Mother’s Milk actor wants The Boys to end in most expensive way possible

The end of The Boys is nigh, but one star proposes it goes out in the biggest way possible, and that includes the cast making a movie.

Several The Boys cast members, including Antony Starr, Chace Crawford, and Laz Alonso, sat in for a chat on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast. Naturally, the topic of the show’s finale came up.

Horowitz asked the cast if they had made any suggestions about how the show could end. Alonso, who plays Mother’s Milk, revealed he was trying to convince showrunner Eric Kripke to go out with a potentially very expensive bang.

(Clip begins at 45:07)

“I’ve been unsuccessfully pitching that we end the show with a feature film to Eric,” Alonso revealed. “Like, make the last episode of Season 5 a cliffhanger and announce the film that we’ve been filming since the beginning of the series, pretty much. But he always somehow gets out of that one.”

Plans for The Boys to end were finally announced in June 2024, to the relief of fans. The announcement came after a brief period of will they, won’t they about the show continuing beyond Season 5 that brought back memories of Kripke’s long-running Supernatural.

As it stands, we don’t know how The Boys will end, but the show is setting up for a potentially brutal final season. Many fans are convinced everyone from A-Train to The Deep is next up to die, while Homelander has become even more unhinged than ever and Billy Butcher is dying.

Things look dark, but fans can rest assured that it’s not the end of the franchise as a whole. Gen V Season 2 is currently in production, while The Boys: Mexico spin-off is in development. There’s also a rumored animated series that would more closely adapt the comics.

