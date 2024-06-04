The Boys creator knows exactly how it ends — and he won’t “sell out”

Fans nervous about the inevitable ending of The Boys shouldn’t worry too much, as showrunner Eric Kripke already has it planned out.

It’s understandable why fans may be so concerned about how Kripke will handle The Boys ending. While his previous project, the still-beloved Supernatural, was originally built with a five-year plan in mind, the show’s popularity overshadowed those plans.

Supernatural wound up with a 14-season run that served as the backbone of The CW. Fans are obviously concerned that The Boys will meet a similar fate, especially with Kripke seemingly walking back his comments that the show would end after five seasons.

Despite this, Kripke has assured fans there is an endgame in mind, revealing the finale was mapped out long ago in a new interview with Empire.

“You can’t build a show that’s about these two forces of Homelander and Butcher slowly closing in on each other without bringing that to a head,” Kripke tells Empire. “Whenever that last episode occurs, I know what happens.”

This should give fans some peace of mind. Supernatural’s first five seasons are almost universally beloved, but the show kept trucking along after season 5’s finale and Kripke’s departure.

The seasons afterward have more highs than lows, but they do get increasingly over the top. That Kripke has planned a long-term ending for The Boys and seems to be sticking around for the long run offers a glimmer of hope that the show will see a timely and quality finish.

Kripke, for his part, is aware of the importance of The Boys ending on a high note. He’s not backing down, though, and has assured fans the show will go out with a strong finish.

“I’m very aware of the ironic position this puts us in. I think about it every day, how important it is: even if we’re telling more stories in this world, that we don’t f***ing sell out.”

The upcoming The Boys Season 4 premieres June 13, 2024, on Prime Video, and will revolve around the trial of Homelander and Billy Butcher finding a way to kill supes. While you wait for the premiere, read up on Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s new character or the hated character who will die early in Season 4.