Antony Starr makes big promise for The Boys Season 5 after “sh*t” experience

The Boys is set to end with Season 5 – and according to Homelander actor Antony Starr, the show will bow out in style.

The Boys may introduce new Supes and pepper seasons with shocking moments, but it’s all ultimately cyclical; they’ll come up with a plot to kill Homelander, they won’t succeed, and they’ll try again next time.

This has been one of the main criticisms of Season 4, in addition to Episode 6 taking it “too far” with Hughie and Tek Knight. The concern is understandable: how long can one of the best superhero TV shows go on before fans turn against it?

Well, don’t worry: Eric Kripke has confirmed Season 5 will conclude The Boys (despite the star behind Mother’s Milk wanting a finale in the form of a movie). Now, Starr has spoken out about the show’s ending.

Cinemax Before The Boys, Antony Starr headlined Banshee.

“I think everyone wants to go out on a strong note, and I think there’s nothing worse – and I’ve been involved in a show that did this, it was f**king horrible – you do that last season and it’s sh*t,” he said while appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

“And you get remembered very poorly and you’ve got to kind of wear that. I like to think that we will go out on a really strong note and I think we all deserve it.”

Starr is likely referring to Banshee, Cinemax’s hit TV series in which he played Lucas Hood, an ex-con who assumes the identity of a small town’s murdered sheriff.

It began with strong ratings and positive reviews, but its final season aired in 2016 and was met with a pretty lackluster reception, to the point it’s rarely spoken about despite effectively launching Starr’s career.

Kripke has also promised to bring the story to “a gory, epic, moist climax… the end has begun.”

