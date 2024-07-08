The Boys fans are terrified for one supe ahead of Episode 7

The Boys is racing towards its season finale, but fans are convinced that A-Train will ultimately die before the episode is over.

The first look at The Boys Season 4’s penultimate episode is a hell of a teaser. There’s a huge brawl happening in The Boys’ headquarters, a puppet A-Train, and Homelander seemingly going off the deep end – and it’s all set to the whimsical tune of Christmas.

However, fans on social media are terrified that A-Train is destined to die in this episode. Many picked up on his increased presence in the trailer and how he doesn’t seem to participate as The Deep and Starlight throw down.

“Bro is cooked,” one fan said with a screenshot of the A-Train puppet, who appears to be in a Christmas special with Homelander’s son, Ryan.

“No lie, I hope A Train survives the series,” another said. “When the kid smiled at him, you can tell he felt like a hero for once.”

That scene, in particular, where A-Train is acknowledged by a young fan while saving Mother’s Milk, has led many to believe that The Seven’s resident super speedster is destined to die.

For many, it’s the natural progression of his arc. A-Train’s carelessness is ultimately why the show happens in the first place, but the character has been primed for a redemption arc. Season 4 has brought that to fruition, as A-Train found himself secretly helping The Boys.

Unfortunately, that arc almost certainly spells disaster, as The Boys is a show where bad things routinely happen to good people. With only two episodes left in Season 4, A-Train is now more likely to be killed than he ever has been before.

