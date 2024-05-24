Has Mother’s Milk been recast for The Boys Season 4?

Fans have been picking apart the latest trailer for The Boys, and they think something is up with Mother’s Milk.

When The Boys Season 4 trailer dropped, fans ate up all the teases for the next installment of the Prime Video series.

The trailer hints at the ongoing plot of the hit superhero TV show, showcasing where things will go after Season 3‘s climactic Soldier Boy and Homelander showdown.

But, fans were quick to note one character looked different. Mother’s Milk had changed his appearance, but is this a new actor or simply a makeover?

Has Mother’s Milk been recast?

No, Mother’s Milk has not been recast. Laz Alonso does look a little different, but it’s still him.

The trailer for The Boys dropped on May 3, 2024, offering the first look at the upcoming season. As you can see, a dying Billy Butcher is launching a desperate attempt to kill Homelander and The Seven.

However, the trailer also featured a Mother’s Milk who looked different from his previous appearances.

Why do people think he’s been recast?

A very small number of fans seem to think Mother’s Milk was recast because actor Laz Alonso looks different in the Season 4 trailer. Most just recognize the actor looks different, though.

“Mother’s milk looks different and there’s no soldier boy in the trailer????” one confused fan said on X/Twitter.

“MM done aged like 15 years.” another commented.

“Mother’s milk looks weird without his mustache and beard.” one user added.

A lot of the confusion can be attributed to Mother’s Milk actor Laz Alonso simply having different facial hair. Mother’s Milk has typically had a fuller beard, but the actor recently shaved. For the Season 4 trailer, Mother’s Milk is rocking a stylish new soul patch.

The actor’s also much slimmer than he previously was. However, that appears to just be Alonso’s workout regime paying off. The actor has shared his workout progress on social media for years, using the platform to discuss his efforts while working with health-focused brands like Biosynergy and Caliwater.

Who plays Mother’s Milk?

Actor Laz Alonso plays Mother’s Milk on The Boys. Alonso joined the show in 2018, being cast alongside fellow Boys members Jack Quaid and Karen Fukuhara.

Prime Video Mother’s Milk is returning for The Boys Season 4 despite falling out with Billy Butcher.

Prior to The Boys, Alonzo was known as a supporting actor in a number of 2000s hits, including Fast & Furious and Jarhead. In 2009’s Avatar, he was featured as the Omatikaya warrior Tsu’tey.

His breakthrough started in 2010, with prominent roles on fan-favorite shows like Southland, Breakout Kings, and The Mysteries of Laura. Since The Boys, he has also appeared in Power Book II: Ghost and My Dad the Bounty Hunter.

