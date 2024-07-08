The Boys star nearly had panic attack during infamous octopus scene

As one of the most shocking moments in The Boys, The Deep star Chace Crawford has opened up about that octopus scene, saying he nearly had a panic attack after shooting it.

Though there are plenty of shocking moments in The Boys Season 4, there was one thing Amazon wanted showrunner Eric Kripke to pull back on: octopus sex.

For the uninitiated, in the iconic Herogasm episode of Season 3, The Deep is caught receiving a sexual favor from an octopus.

Although his love for sea creatures has always been alluded to, depicting it on screen was just a tad too far for the streaming service – even for a show like The Boys.

Prime Video Who can forget The Deep’s Herogasm moment?

And it wasn’t the easiest process for Crawford, either. Speaking about shooting these scenes in an interview with Rolling Stone, the Gossip Girl star said: “I was in total denial about it.

“And then it got 24 hours out from the first day I had to shoot it and I almost had a panic attack.

“I called Kripke – he’s so great. He’s got a million things going on but his door’s always open. So I was worried about the scene.

“I’m like, ‘How are we gonna do this? What are the angles gonna be? How naked do I have to be?’ He changed one shot for me. And it was great.”

When asked whether there was an intimacy coordinator, Crawford replied, “We have one on set. But not with the octopus. But they treated it like, ‘quiet everyone, clear out’ – a closed set.

“But yeah, just the act of picking up the octopus and getting a wet octopus in the bed was so funny and weird. And then it doesn’t come out for a year almost, and you’re like, ‘How is this going to be received?’”

Much to his surprise, “everyone loved it,” with the actor sharing an anecdote about a fan who showed a photo of him in “a Deep costume with a pink octopus wrapped around him at Comic-Con or something.”

“Everyone loved it, man. I get ragged on a little bit, but it’s good,” he added.

Prime Video Crawford said the reaction to the scene has been positive

That being said, if he’d have known his character was going to end up having sexual relations with an octopus, Crawford admitted that it would’ve given him doubts about the role.

“Yeah, I would have,” he said. “It’s so funny and brilliant now, but when that came up, I was like, ‘Oh God, how’s this going to work?’”

Although The Deep isn’t shown having sex with an octopus in The Boys Season 4, he’s maintaining a relationship with his eight-tentacled partner Ambrosius – who’s voiced by none other than Tilda Swinton.

Although The Deep isn't shown having sex with an octopus in The Boys Season 4, he's maintaining a relationship with his eight-tentacled partner Ambrosius – who's voiced by none other than Tilda Swinton.