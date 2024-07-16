The Boys is a show that has made its mark with a killer ensemble, but some fans are surprised to learn that one pair of key cast members have never interacted on screen.

In a post on The Boys‘ subreddit, a fan pointed out some characters on the show who had never interacted with each other. Most of them aren’t that surprising; there was never really a chance for Frenchie to interact with Soldier Boy, for instance.

But the biggest surprise is that two of the show’s leads, Mother’s Milk and Homelander, have never shared a scene. This is even though they’re both prominent fixtures of the long-running Prime Video superhero show.

Prime Video Mother’s Milk is the heart of The Boys, but he’s never been in the same room as Homelander.

Some fans have also noticed the absence of any scene between the two. One user in the Reddit thread said, “It was weird hearing Homelander saying MM’s name in the scene they killed Cameron Coleman,” and another added, “Honestly, I really want MM and Homelander to talk.”

It’s even more bizarre that the two have never met when you consider there’s a built-in reason for animosity between them. After all, Homelander’s father, Soldier Boy, is responsible for the death of MM’s father. The two would almost certainly have a lot to say to each other if they were to meet.

The two did come perilously close to meeting early in Season 4, with Mother’s Milk accompanying Hughie to spy on a meeting between Homelander, Sister Sage, and Victoria Neuman. Only Hughie was found during that meeting, and he barely escaped.

There’s only one season left of The Boys, so there are still plenty of opportunities for Mother’s Milk and Homelander to meet. As it stands, though, these two characters may very well end the series having never stood face-to-face.

