The Boys Season 4 finale will ‘change the world forever’

We’re less than one week away from The Boys Season 4 finale, and according to showrunner Eric Kripke, it will “change the world forever.”

The Boys Season 4 has been setting up the show’s endgame: Butcher has been trying to get a fresh dose of the supe virus, while Homelander and Victoria Neuman have been plotting a takeover of the White House.

In Episode 7, things looked pretty bleak for everyone involved. Hughie was sexually assaulted again, only this time he didn’t realize it, because Shape Shifter transformed into Annie and locked away the real Starlight. Meanwhile, Ryan rebelled against his dad, and Homelander fired Sister Sage.

It’s unclear exactly what will go down in the Season 4 finale. However, in a June interview with Comic Book, Kripke teased how Season 4 could impact the events of Gen V Season 2.

“There’s a sort of seismic change at the end of Season 4; nothing in the world is going to be the same. That will inevitably affect the world going around Godolkin University, but also this evolution of how superheroes are really seeing themself,” he said.

So far, the show hasn’t given us any further details about Marie, Andre, Jordan, and Emma from Gen V. We have seen Cate and Sam again, albeit briefly, who showed up to beat Cameron Coleman to death earlier in Season 4.

Don’t expect those answers in the coming finale, though. “I like the idea that there’s strands and Easter eggs that kind of pop back and forth, but full team up – no,” Kripke told Variety, believing their main plot lines should unravel separately.

“I live in total fear of this notion that you have to watch both of them to understand the other one… I’m not giving the audience homework.”

Before the finale, check out all of our theories for The Boys Season 4, our ranking of every season, and the most shocking moments in The Boys Season 4 so far.