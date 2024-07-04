The Boys creator reveals why Homelander doesn’t just kill Butcher

Billy Butcher and Homelander’s rivalry has been at the heart of The Boys for four seasons now, but fans can’t help but ask the question: Why doesn’t Homelander just kill Butcher and be done with it?

Butcher is a madman who has been opposing supes since long before The Boys started, but none more so than Homelander. The two have found themselves at odds throughout the show, and it’s a rivalry that Homelander has even admitted he enjoys.

But with Season 4 ramping up, that tone has changed. Homelander, now trying to raise Ryan as his son, finds Butcher constantly on his tail, trying to either save Ryan or kill Homelander.

With Homelander attempting to take over the government in Season 4 while Butcher is ravaged by a brain tumor, one has to wonder why Homelander doesn’t just get it over with and kill Butcher. Speaking with LAD Bible, showrunner Eric Kripke shared his reasoning.

“I mean, I actually think he’s worried about what Ryan’s reaction would be,” Kripke explained. “I think for him, it sort of doesn’t really matter, because the guy is going to die anyway.”

Indeed, Homelander does now seem largely unconcerned with Butcher’s fate. After years of rivalry, he’s mostly ignoring the former Boys’ leader, focusing instead on his government coup and attempting to shape Ryan into a supe as sinister as he is.

Unfortunately, that has come with its own hurdle, as Ryan still clearly cares for Butcher on some level. The two bond several times throughout the season, even while Ryan lives under Homelander’s care.

Knowing full well the effect killing Butcher, who Ryan may view as the only true link to his late mother, would have on his son, it makes a lot of sense that Homelander would demonstrate some restraint.

That lack of attention will almost certainly be Homelander’s undoing, though, if Season 4 leaks are to be believed. With Season 5 poised to be the last season of The Boys, it surely seems that Homelander will deem Butcher more worthy of his attention sooner rather than later.

