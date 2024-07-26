The Boys Season 5 could adapt one of the comic’s most traumatic deaths

The Boys Season 4 is done and dusted, and fans are already theorizing what might take place in the show’s final chapter, including one of the comic’s most traumatic deaths.

The fourth season of the gruesome superhero show came to an end in a characteristically brutal fashion, including some gnarly deaths and a new age for America with Homelander now in charge.

While some viewers aren’t happy with the direction the show is taking, others are already trying to guess what Season 5 will bring as the bloody show concludes.

In a Reddit thread, one user shared the “saddest” moments from the comics, leading some viewers to believe the traumatizing death might be recreated for the show. Warning to all viewers, the following will include spoilers from the comics.

In issue 59 of The Boys, a Supe from The Seven called Jack from Jupiter kills Butcher’s loyal dog, Terror, as revenge for having some controversial and explicit videos of himself leaked.

Tragically, The Boys didn’t actually have anything to do with the leak, but nonetheless, Butcher is left to deal with the loss of his pup. He then visits a brothel Jack frequents and kills the superhero by repeatedly stabbing him, the whole time asking why Terror was killed.

While Jack the Jupiter doesn’t play a big role in the show, he is mentioned briefly. In Season 2, there is an actor playing as Jack in one of the explicit parody videos Lamplighter watches. He is also in the Season 4 finale as one of the Supers listed to control rioting assuming Homelander’s Robert Singer assassination plan succeeds (it does not).

His lack of significant presence has many viewers doubting Jack would kill Terror in Season 5, but that doesn’t mean they don’t suspect Terror will still meet his end. Terror also doesn’t play a big role in the show, but is seen briefly by Butcher’s side and would surely push the antihero further.

“Imagine if The Deep or Noir is sent to kill [Butcher’s] dog,” a user wrote. Their guess as to who might take Terror down was evidently shared by others too.

“Terror isn’t nearly as prominent in the show as in the comics but I wouldn’t be surprised if they have The Deep or New Noir kill him,” another person commented, adding that this would lead to Butcher “slaughtering” the guilty party.