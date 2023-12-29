Angry chefs, scandalous regency, and medieval-looking people riding dragons are just some of what the new year has in store – here are our 15 most anticipated TV shows of 2024.

Over on the small screen, 2023 was pretty good to its sofa-dwelling viewers. Superheroes reigned supreme once again thanks to Invincible, and dystopian nightmares became a cash-grabbing reality in Squid Game: The Challenge.

Now that the 2023 year of TV has wrapped up – and you can find our top picks for those here – eyeballs are looking forward to 2024, especially given the ongoing effects of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

While we’ve not included unconfirmed 2024 release dates such as Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 and Severance Season 2, we have rounded up the best of the best when it comes to anticipated telly in 2024.

15. Griselda

Marking Sofia Vergara’s first turn in a dramatic role for North American audiences, the actress takes on the renowned drug Colombian drug lord for Netflix’s latest limited series. Though the real Blanco looks as though she kicks dogs for fun, the Griselda trailer shows Vergara’s version isn’t far off, injecting fear into the veins of every passing trade she meets. Fun fact – the role was almost given to Jennifer Lopez instead.

Release date: January 25

14. 3 Body Problem

Liu Cixin’s acclaimed sci-fi novel is now being adapted for Netflix, meaning our minds are about to get challenged by a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma. In simple terms, the books portray a fictional past, present, and future wherein Earth encounters an alien civilization from a nearby system of three sun-like stars orbiting one another. Knowing Netflix, they’ll be set to commit to all the plot intricacies, just like Bodies.

Release date: March 21

13. Echo

It’s safe to say that not all Marvel projects were met with overwhelming praise in 2023 – looking at you, The Marvels – but new TV series Echo already looks to be a light at the end of a rather bleak tunnel. The show follows Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She’s also set to reconnect to her Native American heritage – might this be the breath of fresh air that Marvel is looking for?

Release date: January 10

12. Curb Your Enthusiasm: Season 12

HBO

And so, the end is near… Curb Your Enthusiasm might feel like a tale as old as time, but the comedy series is finally coming to an end after 12 seasons. For viewers looking to catch up with the previous 11 installments in a binge that would defy the laws of time, the show follows the life and times of Larry David and the predicaments he gets himself into with his friends and complete strangers. After 24 years, it’s bound to go out with a bang.

Release date: February 4

11. The Regime

If Mare of Easttown’s popularity proved anything, it’s that Kate Winslet in a limited TV series is absolute gold. She stars again in HBO series The Regime, which is set to tell the story of one year within the walls of the palace of a modern European regime as it begins to unravel. Martha Plimpton, Andrea Riseborough, and Hugh Grant are also attached, with The Regime created by The Menu mastermind Will Tracy. All things considered, this is a show to strap in for.

Release date: Spring 2024

10. The Gentlemen

Netflix

Guy Ritchie is back in the creative saddle, bringing his 2019 movie The Gentlemen back to life through a Netflix limited series that is certainly one of the the most anticipated TV shows in 2024. The show is expected to follow the movie as a sequel, rather than retread what we’ve already seen, picking up with new characters in the orbit of The Gentlemen. Whether this means that Hugh Grant will reappear in orange-glazed sunglasses remains to be seen.

Release date: 2024 (TBA)

9. The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

There might already be enough spin-offs to scramble your brain, but let’s add another one! Set after the conclusion of the original The Walking Dead series, the series welcomes back Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira, and Pollyanna McIntosh. Primarily a love story between Rick and Michonne, it’s safe to say that The Walking Dead franchise could be taking a turn for the sentimental.

Release date: February 25

8. The Penguin

Those who have seen 2022’s The Batman might still be in disbelief that under all the prosthetics lies one Colin Farrell. In fact, his character of Penguin went down so well with fans that he’s getting a spin-off series all his own. Taking place one week following the events of The Batman, the show explores the rise to power of Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot – a.k.a. Penguin – in Gotham City’s criminal underworld.

Release date: 2024 (TBA)

7. Masters of the Air

We’ve seen World War II, the Pacific War, and now we’re taking to the skies. Following on as a companion piece to 2001’s Band of Brothers and 2010’s The Pacific, Masters of the Air highlights the 100th Bomb Group during WW2 – a brotherhood forged by courage, loss, and triumph. Spearheaded by Austin Butler, Barry Keoghan, and Callum Turner, the series is likely to show just why we love historical pieces so much.

Release date: January 26

6. Avatar: The Last Airbender

Yes! It’s happening! A live-action remake of Avatar: The Last Airbender! Following on from the ginormous success of Netflix’s One Piece, the streaming platform is back with the story of the four nations – Water, Earth, Fire, and Air – who lived together in harmony before everything changed. Aang and his friends are fighting to save the world by defeating the Fire-Nation, and the action couldn’t be more epic at first look.

Release date: February 22

5. Bridgerton: Season 3

Oh Nicola Coughlan, you absolute gossip. The Derry Girls star is back to reprise her role of Penelope in Netflix’s hit period piece Bridgerton, in which she’s set to take center stage. Our girl Penny is courting her crush Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) this time around – and rumor has it that the latest installment is set to be even steamier than ever.

Release date: May 16 (Part 1) and June 13 (Part 2)

4. House of the Dragon Season 2

Even though the final season of Game of Thrones was an unspeakable disaster, the first installment of House of the Dragon went down like… well, a house on fire. It’s no surprise that Season 2 is tipped to be one of the best TV shows in 2024, following Rhaenyra and Daemon (Matt Smith) retaliating against Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and her family. Man your battlestations… it’s going to get deliciously ugly.

Release date: Summer 2024

3. Young Sheldon Season 7

CBS

Even though it’s one of the most-watched shows in the U.S., Young Sheldon is coming to an end after seven seasons. Though nothing is confirmed, storylines are likely to involve Sheldon’s summer study abroad in Germany, the aftermath of a tornado in Medford, Texas, and the impending marriage of Georgie and Mandy. And what on earth is going to happen to Sheldon’s dad?

Release date: February 15

2. Yellowstone Season 5 final episodes

Paramount+

Coming into the new year with all guns blazing, Yellowstone Season 5 has a score to settle. Originally slated to air in November 2023, the final episodes of Season 5 were pushed back a full year following the strikes. The result? A legion of fans desperate for the new installment. Thankfully, the new year brings good news, meaning that new episodes of Yellowstone are closer than ever.

Release date: November 2024

1. The Bear Season 3

FX/Hulu

Of course, The Bear Season 3 tops the pile of the most anticipated TV shows in 2024. Season 2 was billed as one of the best programs to come out of 2023 – don’t just take our word for it – leaving starving fans ravenous for more. Though there isn’t a confirmed date for its return, we do know that The Bear Season 3 will be back in 2024… and that’s on chef’s orders.

Release date: 2024 (TBA)

