Marvel’s Echo TV show: Release date, cast, plot, more

The Marvel TV show Echo is on the way, with returning actors said to come back to the show as well as many new faces joining the action. Here is everything you need to know about Echo from its release date, cast and more.

The MCU has been expanding at a rapid pace lately, in large part due to all the new TV shows and limited series that have been added to the large catalog of movies.

From Ms Marvel, Hawkeye to many more, the new TV shows have been a great way to introduce new characters as well as give preexisting ones more of a spotlight.

One TV show that is set to expand on new characters is Echo. For those unfamiliar with the character or when it will be coming out, here is everything you need to know.

Marvel Echo first appeared in Hawkeye but will be back for her own show

Marvel fans, you’re in luck. While some MCU projects are still years away, Echo is confirmed to be released on November 29, 2023.

What’s more, the first season of the show will drop at the same time. This is a big change up from the usual Marvel format that has seen their previous shows drop an episode each week.

Casting details for Marvels Echo: Who is going to be in it?

So far, much of the main cast has already been confirmed for Echo. Many of which will be returning actors who first took on their roles in other Marvel shows such as Hawkeye and She-Hulk.

Here is the full list of confirmed actors for Marvel’s Echo TV series.

Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez, A.K.A. Echo

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, A.K.A. Daredevil

Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk, A.K.A. Kingpin

Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez

Devery Jacobs as “Julie”

Chaske Spencer as TBC

Tantoo Cardinal as TBC

Cody Lightning as TBC

Graham Greene as TBC

Plot synopsis for Echo: What will the show be about?

So far, the exact plot of Marvel’s Echo TV series is still up in the air. However, the official synopsis of the show can be found on the Marvel website and reads as follows.

Marvel Studios, Netflix Charlie Cox played the role of Matt Murdock across three seasons of Daredevil for Netflix.

“The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.”

Echo TV show trailers: Is there a trailer?

So far, we are yet to see any trailers or footage for the new Echo series. However, given it is set to release in November of this year, it’s likely that Disney will drop a teaser trailer in the coming months.

