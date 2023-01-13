The Three-Body Problem: Everything we know about Game of Thrones creators’ Netflix show

Next up from Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss comes another adaptation of an acclaimed series as this time, renowned sci-fi trilogy starting with The Three-Body Problem is being given the live-action treatment.

Although the conclusion to HBO’s Game of Thrones couldn’t have been more divisive, there’s no denying the impact the overall series had. The show was a cultural phenomenon unlike anything before it with millions captivated by the realms and their inhabitants each and every season.

Having largely steered the ship from beginning to end was the duo of David Benioff and D.B. Wess. Ever since, they’ve mostly remained out of the spotlight following a false start on a trilogy of Star Wars films.

Now, the team has shifted its sights back to the television landscape and back to the world of adaptations. This time around, they’re tackling Chinese author Liu Cixin’s acclaimed sci-fi trilogy, starting out with The Three-Body Problem as part of a $200 million deal with Netflix.

While it’s still early days yet, here’s everything we know about the upcoming series ahead of its premiere.

HBO Benioff & Weiss continue their partnership in a $200 million deal with Netflix.

There is currently no exact release date locked in for The Three-Body Problem on Netflix. However, we do have a rough idea of when to expect the series.

The new show is currently targeting a 2023 debut, but exactly when still remains anyone’s guess. Given production wrapped in 2022, with post-production taking over in September, however, it’s safe to assume a fair amount of progress has been made. Therefore, we could see the show hitting the streaming service in just a matter of months.

What is The Three-Body Problem about? Early plot details

The Three-Body Problem is the name given to the first book in Chinese sci-fi trilogy ‘Remembrance of Earth’s Path. While The Dark Forest and Death’s End serve as the second and third chapters respectively, the trilogy as a whole is often referred to as the Tree-Body Problem.

This series from author Liu Cixin deals with humanity’s first encounter with an alien civilization. Through depictions of the past, present time, and future outcomes, we learn not only about this new race and its advancements, but how humans deal with the fallout of discovering life beyond Earth.

CIXIN LU The Netflix series is set to cover the entire trilogy over multiple seasons.

“Liu Cixin’s trilogy is the most ambitious science-fiction series we’ve read,” the former Game of Thrones showrunners said at the time their Netflix deal was announced. “We look forward to spending the next years of our lives bringing this to life for audiences around the world.”

While it’s unclear just how much the first season will cover, the showrunners are expected to adapt the full story and retell all three novels.

The Three-Body Problem Season 1 cast

Although still early days yet, with principal photography wrapped, we do have a good idea of who will be starring in Season 1 of The Three-Body Problem on Netflix.

For starters, fans of Game of Thrones will recognize a number of familiar faces looping back to work with Benioff and Weiss once again. The likes of Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth), John Bradley (Samwell Tarly), and Jonathan Pryce (High Sparrow) are all set to feature throughout. Though a number of new names will also be joining them. Below is a full look at the cast as we know it today:

Eiza Gonzalez

Liam Cunningham

Benedict Wong

John Bradley

Jovan Adepo

Alex Sharp

Saamer Usmani

Marlo Kelly

Tsai Chin

Sea Shimooka

Jess Hong

Zine Tseng

Andy M Milligan

Jonathan Pryce

While that’s all we know of The Three-Body Problem’s Netflix adaptation for now, be sure to check back often as we’ll keep you updated here with further details as they emerge.