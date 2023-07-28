Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir the Movie 2 – Everything we know

Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir the Movie has just hit Netflix, but is there a sequel on the way? Here’s everything we know so far.

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir has been a majorly popular show all around the world ever since it first premiered in 2015. The French cartoon follows a teenage girl as she dons a magical outfit and yoyo, and fights crime alongside her classmate that she has a crush on – only she doesn’t know it’s him.

After over 100 episodes, it was only a matter of time that the franchise got a movie adaptation, and thus a feature length film was dropped on Netflix on July 28 after already premiering in France, much to fans excitement.

And now fans can get even more excited, since a sequel movie has been confirmed since 2021. So here’s everything we know about Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir the Movie 2.

Is there a Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir the Movie 2 release date?

While there’s no official release date, the Ladybug sequel is set to be released in 2026, 11 years after the cartoon first began airing.

This announcement was made last year, alongside some other Miraculous projects.

As of July 3, 2023, during a TikTok interview, the creator of Ladybug, Jeremy Zag, even revealed that the script for the second film has been completed, so production should be going along smoothly.

Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir the Movie 2 cast – Who will return for the sequel?

It’s likely that most of the voice cast will return for the sequel movie, as they all came from the original series. Therefore, the cast list for Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir the Movie 2 will include:

Cristina Valenzuela as Marinette Dupain-Cheng, AKA Ladybug

Bryce Papenbrook, as Adrien Agreste, AKA Cat Noir.

Matt Mittelman as Plagg

Mela Lee as Tiki

Keith Silverstein as Gabriel Agreste, AKA Hawk Moth

Sabrina Weisz as Nathalie Sancoeur

Carrie Keranen as Alya, AKA Rena Rouge

Zeno Robinson as Nino, AKA Carapace

Selah Victor as Chloe, AKA Queen Bee

Christopher Corey Smith as Tom Dupain

The movie’s production company will once again be ZAG, and ZAG CEO and CCO Jeremy Zag will likely be the director, producer, and co-writer again, alongside Bettina Lopez Mendoza.

“I’ve always been in love with manga and superheroes from America,” Zag told Parrot Analytics. “It’s a mix between both worlds. I was like that would be cool, to have a superhero in the vein of a magical girl plus a look and feel of an American superhero in Europe, this will be a super cool mix, and at the end of the day we’ve created Miraculous Ladybug.”

Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir the Movie 2 trailer – Is there a trailer?

As the sequel is a long way off, there is currently no promotional material.

For now, check out the trailer for the first movie below:

Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir the Movie 2 plot – What will happen in the sequel?

There is currently no official plot for a Ladybug sequel movie, however we can guess that it will continue the tales of the crime fighting duo Ladybug & Cat Noir, as they face off against Hawkmoth with their super-powered Miraculous gems.

On July 3, 2023, during a TikTok interview, the creator of Ladybug, Jeremy Zag, did reveal that the first act of the sequel movie “is even more shocking than the end of the first,” so we at least have that to look forward to.

The first movie was somewhat surprising as it was an origin story for the characters. There had already been an origin story two-parter in the series, but the movie took the story in a slightly different, elevated direction, by making the two heroes more antagonistic to each other at first.

Thus, the sequel could either continue this origin, or pick up from any other point in the series. Either way, Hawkmoth will no doubt cause havoc again in his attempts to steal all the Miraculous, and Marinette and Adrien will have to save the day, all while figuring out their feelings for one another.

Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir the Movie is currently available on Netflix. Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir episodes are all available to watch on Disney+.

