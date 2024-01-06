Minx gets canceled by the network that saved it

While Starz may have initially rescued the show Mix from being canceled by Max, that same network has now canned the series themselves.

A show getting canceled is always hard to hear about, and no doubt hard to experience as a creator. So it’s no wonder that there is often public outcry from fans for the project to be picked up elsewhere.

While this protesting doesn’t always work, occasionally other studios have managed to rescue a series from impending cancelation. We’ve seen this in cases such as Brooklyn 99, which got canceled by Fox but went on to have second leases of life – that being three more seasons – with another studio, NBC.

However, even that doesn’t always work out. Now, one show in particular, Starz’s Minx, has become a victim of cancellation a second time.

Minx gets canceled a second time

In an exclusive report by Variety, it appears that Minx, the 70s comedy period piece, has been canceled by Starz after two seasons.

This will be the second time that the show has been shut down, as the first season initially aired on HBO’s streaming service Max. The series was renewed for a second season, but then cancelled in a cost-cutting move. However, Starz managed to acquire the second season, and aired it alongside the first, debuting on July 21.

The series starred prolific actors such as Ophelia Lovibond, Jake Johnson (who also served as a co-executive producer), Jessica Lowe, Idara Victor, Michael Angarano, Lennon Parham, Oscar Montoya, and Elizabeth Perkins.

“Minx” was created by Ellen Rapoport, who also served as showrunner and executive producer. Paul Feig and Dan Magnante executive produced for Feigco Entertainment.

Minx was popular amongst critics, amassing a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. However, audiences were less responsive, and Minx did garner a 53% Audience Rating, which could have potentially been a factor in its cancellation. The low viewers ratings certainly could have been a factor as well, as the linear airings on Starz averaged less than 100,000 viewers per episode for the show’s second season.

As of writing, there are no signs of another network planning to pick Minx up for a third try, or any future streaming dates, but both seasons currently remain available to stream on the Starz app.

