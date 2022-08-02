Nobody 2: Cast, plot & everything we know

Bob Odenkirk is set to reprise his role as Hutch Mansell in Nobody 2 – from plot details to cast members and plot, here’s everything you need to know about the sequel to Nobody.

Ilya Naishuller burst into the action scene with 2015’s Hardcore Henry, but it was 2021’s Nobody that truly excited fans of the genre. Working with John Wick stunt team 87/Eleven and franchise co-director David Leitch, Nobody unleashed a deadly Bob Odenkirk that audiences had never seen before.

Nobody 2 will drop us back into the world of assassination once more, so here’s everything we know so far about the sequel.

There is no official release date confirmed yet for Nobody 2, though we will update this article once it has been revealed. According to David Leitch, the movie is in the early stages of development, with Nobody 2 going through the scriptwriting process as of August 2022.

Leitch revealed to Collider that he “had a blast, the actors had a blast, the studio loved the results, and it’s happening.”

“I think all of us want to go back and play in that universe, and we want to see Bob bring that character to life again,” Leitch added.

Nobody 2 cast: Who will be in it?

Casting details for Nobody 2 have yet to be finalized, though it is expected that Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk will return to reprise his role as Hutch Mansell. It is possible that Christopher Lloyd and RZA will also come back for Nobody 2, playing Hutch’s father and brother, David and Harry Mansell.

With the Russian Mob likely hot on Hutch’s trail following the bloody conclusion of the 2021 sleeper hit, we’re sure to see someone fill the villain spot left behind by Aleksei Serebryakov.

We’ll update this article upon any casting details.

Nobody 2 trailer: Is there a trailer, and where can I watch it?

At the time of writing there are no trailers for Nobody 2, but be sure to check back in with us as new developments occur within the production.

Nobody 2 plot: What will it be about?

As Nobody 2 begins to pick up the pace behind the scenes, we’re still awaiting official plot details. However, before David Leitch confirmed Nobody 2 was going ahead, Bob Odenkirk revealed to Empire in February that a story had already taken shape.

Odenkirk explained that “Universal has been very upbeat and welcoming. Derek [Kolstad] and I have talked story. It’s not a sure thing yet, but we’re working on it. I think the signs point to yes.”

John Wick fans will recognize the name Derek Kolstad, as the screenwriter wrote the first three chapters of the Keanu Reeves-led franchise.

Will Nobody 2 crossover with John Wick?

Both Nobody and the John Wick franchise are produced by David Leitch, utilizing his expert stunt team, 87/Eleven. The similarities between the two franchises are noticeable, as Hutch and Wick operate in shady worlds of assassination fuelled by mysterious currency, ethics and leadership.

Though Hutch’s world is a tad more grounded that the gloriously chaotic heights of Wick, it hasn’t stopped the filmmakers and fans pondering whether a crossover could happen.

Nobody director Ilya Naishuller told IndieWire in March 2021 that “I love when the people ask, ‘Is it the same universe?”

“I’m like, ‘Alright, I can’t say anything. But what you could do is look at which studio made which movie and then think about the reality of doing a crossover,” continued Naishuller.

The director added that “everything’s possible. Stranger things have definitely happened.”