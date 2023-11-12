Milly Bobby Brown sheds Stranger Things role to become a dragon slayer in Damsel

Millie Bobby Brown seems to be shedding her Stranger Things role as she stars as a dragon slayer in a new Netflix film.

Millie Bobby Brown was cadupulted into stardom very early in her life as she was cast as Eleven in Stranger Things when she was 12 years old.

Since then, Brown has been in a number of well-known projects like the Enola Holmes and Godzilla franchises.

However, as Stranger Things is coming to an end, it seems like Brown is looking to shed her teen acting skin as she stars as a badass dragon slayer in Netflix‘s latest fantasy film.

Brown steps into a more adult role for Netflix’s Damsel

In a new teaser trailer released by Netflix, Brown stars as Princess Elodie, a young woman who is set to be married to a handsome prince.

However, the fairytale wedding quickly takes a turn as Elodie realizes that she was only brought into the family to be sacrificed to a dragon that plagues the land.

Once the wedding is done, she is then thrown into a cave with the fire-breathing dragon and she has to has to solely rely on her wits and will to survive.

Damsel was directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, who is best known for directing the film 28 Weeks Later, and written by Dan Mazeau, who wrote the screenplay for Fast X.

The film also stars Angela Bassett as Lady Bayford, Robin Wright as Queen Isabelle, and Nick Robinson as Prince Henry.

Damsel is set to premiere in 2024 on Netflix. You can check out more of our Netflix content below:

