Original Pink Ranger Amy Jo Johnson addresses absence from Power Rangers reunion

Original Pink Ranger Amy Jo Johnson has addressed why she won’t feature in Netflix’s Power Rangers reunion special.

The Power Rangers franchise is celebrating its 30th anniversary, an occasion marked by the forthcoming release of a special on Netflix.

Titled Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, the scripted project will bring back many of the original series’ cast of actors. As such, the special will include original Black Ranger Walter Emanuel Jones and Blue Ranger David Yost.

The show’s Season 2 alum has joined as well, so fans can expect Steve Cardenas (second Red Ranger), Karan Ashley (second Yellow Ranger), and Johnny Yong Bosch (second Black Ranger) to appear. Better still, Catherine Sutherland (second Pink Ranger Kat) of Season 3 fame will also reunite with the crew.

Months before his passing late last year, OG Green Ranger Jason David Frank had revealed he wouldn’t return for the 30th anniversary because he’d already “done enough” for the brand. But fans couldn’t help but notice that the original Pink Ranger, Amy Jo Johnson, took no part in the special’s casting announcement.

Original Pink Power Ranger on absence from Netflix project

Amy Jo Johnson’s absence from the news left many to speculate, with some wondering if she simply didn’t want to be involved. Johnson recently set the record straight in the following Twitter post:

This suggests that Johnson wanted to participate but declined the opportunity due to disagreements about whatever terms were on the table.

She isn’t the first actor of a legacy franchise to take such a stance, either. Neve Campbell stepped away from Scream 6 because she felt the terms failed to match her value to the brand.

Similarly, Smallville’s Michael Rosenbaum turned down the Arrowverse’s Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover because of minimal details about the project and “basically no money.” Here’s to hoping this is a trend that won’t continue.