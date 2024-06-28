Agatha All Along creator reveals how Marvel show will differ from WandaVision

Fans are eagerly awaiting the return of Agatha Harkness in the upcoming Agatha All Along, but they shouldn’t just expect another WandaVision.

Agatha All Along is the long-gestating WandaVision spin-off that follows Agatha, a witch who manipulated Wanda in a bid to steal her powerful Chaos Magic.

But Jac Schaeffer, who created both shows, wants fans to know they shouldn’t go into Agatha All Along expecting more of the same. In an interview with Empire, Schaeffer explained that the new show would be all about what it means to be a witch in the MCU.

“[Where] WandaVision played with the form of classic TV sitcoms, [here] we do a lot of playing with what the assumptions about witches are,” Schaeffer told Empire. “Like, what are the shorthand visuals for witches?”

Disney+ Agatha All Along will explore the nature of witches in the MCU.

Agatha Harkness was introduced as the first true iteration of a witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While she wasn’t directly responsible for the enslavement of Westview in WandaVision, she did manipulate events in an effort to break Wanda.

Agatha’s efforts ultimately failed, with Wanda instead accepting her role as the all-powerful Scarlet Witch before letting the illusion she created dissipate. Agatha was left permanently trapped in her own illusion, though, with Wanda casting a spell so she believed she was stuck as a suburban housewife, Agnes.

Though Agatha was clearly the villain of WandaVision, Schaeffer assures Empire it won’t just be a villain-driven story, saying, “We certainly didn’t want a one-dimensional nasty witch. We will have moments where we see Agatha’s true heart.”

Article continues after ad

We don’t yet know how Agatha will escape her captivity or what she is seeking in Agatha All Along. We do know that it will somehow relate to the Scarlet Witch’s lost children, with Heartstopper star Joe Locke cast as an older Billy Kaplan, who is Wanda’s son and the superhero Wiccan in the comics.

Agatha All Along premieres on Disney+ on September 18.