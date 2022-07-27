Black Panther Wakanda Forever: Release date, cast, plot, & everything we know

Josh Tyler . Last updated: Jul 27, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will address the death of Chadwick Boseman and usher in a new era for the nation of Wakanda.

With almost the entirety of the principal cast from the first Black Panther set to return, as well as introducing the underwater nation of Atlantis and its ruler Namor, there is a lot for Marvel fans to be excited for with this movie.

Many of the biggest questions from fans that has yet to be answered is who, if anyone, will succeed T’Challa as the titular Black Panther.

Here is everything we know about the upcoming MCU movie.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – what is the release date?

The movie is expected to release on November 11, 2022.

At San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige confirmed that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be the final film in the MCU’s Phase 4.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – who is returning to and joining the cast?

YouTube: Marvel Studios

The Black Panther sequel has much of its cast already confirmed and will see the return of many prominent actors from the first movie, particularly those members of the nation of Wakanda.

Lupita Nyong’o will return as T’Challa’s love interest Nakia, while Letitia Wright reprises her role as his sister Shuri, a brilliant inventor and scientist.

Danai Gurira and Florence Kasumba will return as Okoye and Ayo, members of the Dora Milaje.

Everett Ross, a CIA agent who appeared in the first Black Panther, returns in the sequel played by Martin Freeman.

Finally, the throne in Wakanda appears to be occupied – at least for now – by T’Challa’s mother, Ramonda, with Angela Bassett returning.

Newcomers to the Black Panther franchise include Michaela Coel as Aneka, a member of the Dora Milaje, Tenoch Huerta as Namor, the ruler of Atlantis and one of the original Marvel mutants, and Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, an engineering student from MIT who will eventually become the hero Ironheart in her own upcoming series.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – what is the plot?

YouTube: Marvel Studios

The official movie synopsis reads “The nation of Wakanda is pitted against intervening world powers as they mourn the loss of their king T’Challa.”

From the trailer and casting, we can guess that one of these “intervening world powers” will be the nation of Atlantis and Namor. There have been several trailer shots of Namor and Atlanteans fighting against Wakandans.

The first trailer also included a few glimpses of a scene where soldiers appear to be holding Wakandan scientists at gunpoint. This suggests that the US military, or that of another nation, may be invading as well.

Beyond those two points, the main issue that will be dealt with in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever concerns the mantle of Black Panther.

Chadwick Boseman’s unexpected and tragic passing meant that director and writer Ryan Coogler had to re-write the sequel movie to find a satisfying way to honor Boseman’s memory while passing that mantle to someone else.

From the trailer, we know that Boseman’s face will be heavily featured in a funeral procession for T’Challa. We also know from the final shot that there will be a new Black Panther in a gold-tinged suit.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – is there a trailer?

The first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 and can be found here.

We’ll update this space upon further announcements.