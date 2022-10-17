Ironheart: Sacha Baron Cohen reportedly joining the MCU as Mephisto

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at [email protected]

The devilish Mephisto may be joining the MCU at long last, and Sacha Baron Cohen may be playing him in the upcoming Ironheart series.

Ironheart in the newest MCU show on the block, though it actually has yet to drop on Disney+. The series is still in development, and while not everything is known about the show, here’s what we know so far.

This knowledge includes casting, as there have been some notable additions, from Anthony Ramos to Drag Queen Shea Couleé.

And now a new actor may have joined the cast: Sacha Baron Cohen, playing the devilish Mephisto.

Sacha Baron Cohen will reportedly appear as Mephisto in Ironheart

The series, which is written by Chinaka Hodge and directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes, will be exploring the character of Riri Williams, AKA Ironheart, after she is set to appear in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. And now it will repotedly feature the characetr of Mephisto.

According to various insiders on Twitter, the well known Borat actor Sacha Baron Cohen is set to portray the villain in the series.

This news has yet to be officially confirmed by Marvel or Cohen.

Who is Mephisto?

In the comics, Mephisto is an iconic villain and as demonic as his appearance suggests. He is an immortal demonic entity, and can therefore has a ton of powers, including shapeshifting, projecting illusions, and altering time.

While not much is known about how his character could be adapted for Ironheart, the Twitter insider did note that The Hood (Anthony Ramos) will have received his powers from Mephisto.

Many expected Mephisto to appear in Wandavision, since in the comics the Scarlet Witch once used Mephisto’s soul to create two children. That was obviously not the case in the show, but if he does appear in the MCU, maybe he will still have some relation to Wanda.

For more on Ironheart, click here.