Loki Season 2 Funko Pops & where to buy them

Loki Season 2 is in full swing, which is great news if you’re collecting Funko Pop! figures. Here are the best Loki Season 2 Funkos and where to buy them.

With the release of the second season of Loki, fans are getting a chance to revisit their favorite characters. The mystery of why Loki fell through time, who will eventually destroy the TVA, and how Victor Timely becomes He Who Remains are at the top of fans’ minds going into every episode.

When all is said and done, though, they’ll want something to remember Loki by. Of course, this is where collectible manufacturer Funko comes in. They made some truly spectacular figures spinning out of Season 1 (like the adorable Alligator Loki Pop!), and Season 2 looks to be no different.

If you’re looking to get into collecting or just want something to remind you of your favorite Season 2 moments, Funko has you covered. The current array of Pop! figures are a beautiful complement to the Season 1 selection and will fit into any collector’s shelf.

Where to buy Loki Season 2 Funko Pop! figures

From the god of mischief to the variant of He Who Remains, here’s where to buy Loki Season 2 Funko Pop! figures.

Funko Loki – Season 2 Outfit Funko Pop!

Loki – Season 2 Outfit

Loki kicks off Season 2 getting a snazzy upgrade to his outfit. Though he’s still in the khaki slacks and shirt from the TVA, he procures a black coat from former Hunter-turned-Zaniac star Brad Wolfe.

It’s hard to deny that the coat adds a lot to his look. A brand-new Funko Pop! exemplifies this, showing off the god of mischief’s new threads and Loki’s signature swagger.

Funko Loki Season 2 O.B. Funko Pop!

O.B.

Ke Huy Quan’s casting in Loki Season 2 made waves, and for good reason. The Everything Everywhere All At Once star has had a massive resurgence in recent years, with fans reconnecting with the actor after his turn as Waymond Wang.

Still, there’s something bizarre going on with Ouroborous. Before he’s potentially revealed to be evil, you can snag a Pop! of O.B. in his TVA jumpsuit and clutching a copy of the TVA handbook.

Funko Loki Season 2 Mobius TVA Temporal Core Suit Funko Pop!

Mobius – TVA Temporal Core Suit

Personally, I love a good retro space suit. Mobius’ Temporal Core Suit really scratched that itch for some throwback astronaut looks, even if it was a futuristic affair.

The Pop! features Mobius from the key moment in Season 2’s premiere. The suit depicts him in action, complete with the Temporal Aura Extractor and a big strip of duct tape to hold the suit together.

Funko Loki Season 2 Renslayer w/ Miss Minutes (1893) Funko Pop!

Renslayer w/ Miss Minutes (1893)

The return of the mysterious Renslayer in Loki Season 2’s third episode also brought a new look for her. The typically buttoned-down Renslayer rocked a slick 1800s get-up, complete with a fancy hat.

Not only does this Loki Funko Pop! feature Renslayer’s new look, you get an episode-appropriate black-and-white Miss Minutes. There’s sure to be more for Renslayer this season, so probably best to grab this one before she gets a new look.

Funko Loki Season 2 Sylvie Funko Pop!

Sylvie

The tragic Sylvie also got a new look for Loki Season 2. Her traditionally flowing cloak was replaced with a more modern, checkered blazer. She also ditched the broken horn crown she wore for most of Season 1.

It’s not her most iconic look of the season by far, but surely a Pop! of Sylvie in her McDonald’s uniform isn’t that far behind. For now, though, this is a great representation of Sylvie’s primary look from Season 2 to throw on your shelf.

Funko Loki Season 2 Victor Timely Funko Pop!

Victor Timely

This one feels like a no-brainer if you already have the previously released Funko Pop! figures of He Who Remains and Kang the Conqueror. Victor Timely’s Loki Season 2 finally nets him a Funko Pop!

Timely’s appearance, first seen in the post-credits scene from Ant-Man & The Wasp in Quantumania, is pretty nondescript. But in addition to the unassuming black suit, he’s also carrying the TVA handbook and the mysterious sphere, which many believe to be a prototype for the eventual time loom.

Funko Loki & Mobius (1893) Funko Store Exclusive Two-Pack Funko Pops

Loki & Mobius (1893)

Spinning out of the season’s third episode, this two-pack depicts Loki & Mobius in their unique 1893 looks.

It is admittedly pretty cool to see such visually different depictions of Loki and Mobius, not to mention to see them together in one packaging. They’ll look great next to the 1893 Ravonna and Victor. However, this two-pack is a Funko Store exclusive, so they may be a little harder to track down.

Funko Funko Pop Ride Loki Don Personal Watercraft Salesman

Funko Pop! Rides: Loki – Don Personal Watercraft Salesman

The fifth episode of Loki had some truly shocking moments. Seeing the “real” lives of the TVA members was something of a gut punch, as was watching Loki wrest them from their dream realities.

But perhaps none was more satisfying than “Don.” The sacred timeline was very good to Mobius, for the most part. Sure, he’s a divorced dad with two kids, but he gets his dream gig: he’s selling jet skis. You can get your dream Don Funko Pop, complete with a satisfied smile and his jet ski, exclusively at Target.

Loki Season 2 Episodes 1 – 5 are now streaming on Disney+. You can check out our other coverage below:

