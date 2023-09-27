Why Loki’s helmet has horns

Marvel’s trickster god Loki incorporates a horned motif into his helmets and headgear, but is there a reason for it?

The Asgardian fashions depicted in the Thor franchise are really something else. When comic fans think of the character, they invariably imagine him in his helm, decorated with a pair of massive wings.

The MCU has tried to adapt the look, with varying success. Thor’s helmet is briefly featured in the original film and Thor: Ragnarok, and he has a fairly garish, updated gold helmet in Thor: Love & Thunder. And then there’s Loki, who often wears headpieces that feature massive horns, even when he’s an entirely different Loki.

Loki’s horns are such an incredibly prominent part of his attire that fans often wonder if there is any hidden meaning to them. So, does Loki have a reason for wearing such elaborate headgear?

Fans believe Loki’s horns signify his mastery over magic or his royal status

Multiple fan sources claim Loki’s horns are representative of his mastery over magic. However, we can find no comic source to back up this claim.

Marvel Comics Loki’s horned helm has been with the character since the beginning and is worn by every Loki.

There are other claims, though. Some believe it is merely a symbol of his royalty, drawing comparisons to the elegant helms of his brother, Thor, and his father, Odin.

There’s also the subtle context clue of Loki’s Frost Giant lineage. Many Frost Giants have horned helmets, so Loki’s own horns create a connection to them.

Actor Tom Hiddleston thinks MCU Loki’s horns symbolize his devilish nature

MCU Loki’s horns are just decorative aspects of his lavish Asgardian outfits. There’s no real hidden meaning to them; they’re just something Loki likes.

Disney+ Tom Hiddleston says Loki’s horns help communicate the character’s devilish ways.

Of course, there is some room for interpretation. In an MTV interview, Tom Hiddleston explained that the horns immediately clue in non-comic fans that he’s playing “an incarnation of the devil.”

Charlie Wen, who designed Loki’s The Avengers costume, explained the horns also contribute to a menacing silhouette. In a now-archived Marvel interview, he described the horn shape and design helped contribute to “make him look more mischievous and more of who his character is.”

That’s all we have now for Loki’s horns in the MCU. For more Loki and comic book news, be sure to follow all our coverage.