Why Loki Season 2 wasn’t changed after Jonathan Majors arrest

The executive producer of Loki has revealed why Season 2 wasn’t changed following Jonathan Majors’ arrest.

Majors, known for playing villain Kang the Conqueror in the MCU, was arrested in New York City on suspicion of harassing and assaulting his former partner after they got into an argument. This unfolded in March 2023, once Loki Season 2 had finished filming.

The actor’s attorneys denied the allegations, and have since filed a complaint against the accuser, claiming she is the one who attacked him. Following a series of delays, his trial is set to start on October 25.

Executive producer Kevin Wright has opened up about why Majors was kept in the second season of the Disney Plus series.

In an in-depth new interview with Variety, Wright was asked about whether there were changes to Majors’ character He Who Remains, a Kang variant, following the actor’s arrest.

“No. This is maybe – not maybe – this is the first Marvel series to never have any additional photography,” he explained.

“The story that is on screen is the story we set out to make. We went out there with a very specific idea of what we wanted this to be, and we found a way to tell it in that production period. It’s very much what’s on screen on Disney+.”

Wright also said there were “no” discussions about making changes to Loki Season 2 in light of the uncertainty surrounding Majors, adding: “And that mainly came from – I know as much as you do at the moment.

“It felt hasty to do anything without knowing how all of this plays out.”

Prior to this, Wright opened up about the discussions on how to approach the second chapter. “I think we had to just keep reminding ourselves that the TVA is a great world, let’s live in the drama of what we’re creating there,” he explained.

“Which means not fast-forwarding through the drama that they just decided to stop pruning timelines, but also staying in the emotional turmoil that Loki and Sylvie are coming into this season with.

“Also, there were certain things in Season 1 that felt like they were maybe a risk, and we didn’t know how the audience would respond. Once we realized that they embraced it, it felt like a lot of freedom to go further.”

