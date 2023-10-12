Where to buy alligator Loki plush & other merchandise
Alligator Loki stole the show in Loki’s first season, and his popularity led to some incredible merchandise.
While you’re waiting for the next episode of Marvel’s Loki to roll out, why not celebrate the first season with some of the best Alligator Loki merch on the Internet?
While the Season 2 premiere of Loki lit up charts with massive viewing numbers, it’s hard to deny the impact the first season had. It was one of Disney+’s most popular series and quickly established the God of Mischief as a star character in his own right.
The standout from the first season would be the work the show did in establishing the idea of Variants. That was how we got the most beloved character of the series: Alligator Loki.
Presented as an oddity even among the oddest of characters, Alligator Loki has proven to be a huge hit with fans. Naturally, this means there’s a wealth of merch you can pick up. It’s a collector’s market for Alligator Loki, which means you’re in luck if you need a collectible representing the reptilian rascal.
Where to buy Marvel Alligator Loki plush, Pop!, statues & more
Whether you’re fleshing out an MCU display or an entire shelf dedicated to Loki, here’s where you can get the best Alligator Loki merchandise.
Marvel 31” Alligator Loki Plush
If you want Alligator Loki merch, you may as well go all out. Marvel’s official Alligator Loki plush may be the most all-out you can go.
The official Marvel Alligator Loki Plush clocks in at a staggering 31”, or just over 2.5’. It winds up being relatively 1:1 scale to the actual character depicted in the series.
Of course, that staggering height brings with it a massive cost – $200.
Funko Marvel Loki Pop! Alligator Loki Vinyl
If you’re a fan of the Funko Pop! Line of collectibles, you’re in luck. The vinyl figure maker has a full line of Loki Pop! Figures, including Kid Loki, Classic Loki, and, yes, Alligator Loki.
The Pop! Depicts Alligator Loki with a wry smile with his front claws clasped in front of his body.
Though this Pop! is technically a Hot Topic exclusive, you can pick it up on Amazon.
QMx Alligator Loki Zippermouth Plush
Quantum Mechanix (Also known as QMx) has an adorable Zippermouth line. They’re plush representations of characters whose mouths are zippers. Usually, they’ll have some kind of a fun easter egg hidden behind the zipper.
Alligator Loki is no different. Unzip his mouth, and you’ll find one of President Loki’s campaign buttons.
Did Zippermouth Loki eat President Loki? It’s possible, although at 12” long, it may have taken a while.
Inflatable Alligator Loki Costume for Adults
It’s the spookiest time of the year, which means it’s time to sort out your Halloween costume. Inflatable costumes have been all the rage for a while now, but inflatable T-Rex costumes have dominated, thanks to meme culture.
Well, why not take it a step further? Jazwares has an inflatable costume, allowing you to dress up as your favorite reptilian god of mischief.
In addition to the inflatable costume, the set includes a pair of elastic gloves with “authentic claws,” making cosplaying as Alligator Loki that much easier.
Alligator Variant Loki Pet Costume
A full-size, adult Alligator Loki probably isn’t the most realistic thing though. Maybe you’re dressing up as Loki and want something to complement your look instead.
If that’s the case, Jazwares still has you covered with a pet costume. The costume has stuffed feet and a stuffed tail and just slides over your dog’s front legs.
The costume comes in three sizes, so all your pets can participate.
Iron Studios 1:10 Scale Alligator Loki Statue
Alright, fine, you’re an Alligator Loki superfan. You don’t have time for inflatable costumes or vinyl bobbleheads; you’re in it for the most serious merch.
Look no further than Iron Studio’s stunning 1:10 scale statue. Hand-panted and cast in polystone, the statue depicts Alligator Loki keeping a watchful eye on his swampy surroundings.
As an added bonus, the statue’s base features Mjolnir and Throg, the Frog of Thunder, as seen in Loki’s Season 1 cameo.
Loki Season 2 Episode 1 is now streaming on Disney+.
