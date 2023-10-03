Loki Season 2 cast: All actors & characters

Before Loki Season 2 hits Disney+, here’s your guide to all the actors and characters in the cast of this time-travel adventure.

In 2021, Marvel fans had their minds blown thanks to the premiere of Loki, a series centered around the God of Mischief.

Following the infamous Battle of New York in The Avengers, Loki Season 1 followed the Norse God as he was thrown into a time-traveling adventure.

With Loki Season 2 just on the horizon, here’s your guide to all of the actors and characters you need to know.

Contents

Loki Season 2 cast and characters

The official synopsis reads: “Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority.

“Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.”

Loki: Tom Hiddleston

Marvel Studios

Tom Hiddleston plays Loki, Thor’s adopted brother and the god of mischief, based on the Norse mythological deity of the same name. He is an alternate “time variant” version of Loki who created a new timeline in Avengers: Endgame (2019) beginning in 2012.

He is time-slipping, being pulled through time between the past and present. Hiddleston has said that Season 2 sees Loki “understanding himself”, having found this new Time Variance Authority (TVA) family and his “new capacity to make connections.”

Hiddleston is best known for playing Loki as he’s played the character since Thor in 2011, but has appeared in other films like Crimson Peak and I Saw The Light.

Mobius M. Mobius: Owen Wilson

Marvel/Disney+

Owen Wilson plays Mobius M. Mobius, an agent of the TVA and ally of Loki who does not remember him at the start of Season 2 despite going on a world-saving mission together.

Wilson is a decorated film actor as he’s appeared in iconic movies like Wedding Crashers, Marley & Me, and Night at the Museum.

Sylvie: Sophia Di Martino

Disney+

Sophia Di Martino plays Sylvie, a variant of Loki who killed He Who Remains and broke the timeline to create the multiverse. Season 2 sees Sylvie working as a cashier at a McDonald’s in 1982.

Di Martino is best known for her roles as Polly Emmerson and Shauna Milsom in the TV show Casualty, but has appeared in other works such as Flowers and Silent Witness.

Ravonna Renslayer: Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Marvel/Disney+

Gugu Mbatha-Raw plays Ravonna Renslayer, a TVA judge overseeing Loki’s case who will stop at nothing to defeat Loki and Sylvie.

Mbatha-Raw is best known for her roles as Kelly in Black Mirror and Hannah Shoenfeld in The Morning Show.

Hunter B-15: Wunmi Mosaku

Marvel/Disney+

Wunmi Mosaku plays Hunter B-15, a high-ranking Hunter of the TVA who does not remember Loki and works with Mobius.

Mosaku has appeared in many popular TV shows like Black Mirror, The End of the F***ing World, and Lovecraft Country.

Miss Minutes: Tara Strong

Marvel/Disney+

Tara Strong plays Miss Minutes, an animated anthropomorphic clock mascot of the TVA who has hidden and sinister intentions.

Strong is an extremely experience voice actor as she’s voiced characters from iconic animated shows like Rugrats, The Powerpuff Girls, The Fairly Oddparents, and Danny Phantom.

Victor Timely: Jonathan Majors

Disney+

Jonathan Majors plays Victor Timely, a variant of Kang the Conqueror who is an industrialist and inventor in the early 1900s presenting futuristic tech. He was first introduced at the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Marvel Studios was excited to continue exploring Kang and his variants in the upcoming season, with executive producer Kevin Wright noting his inclusion and integration would be “a big part” of the season

Ouroboros “OB”: Ke Huy Quan

Marvel/Disney+

Ke Huy Quan plays Ouroboros “OB,” a TVA agent who works in its repairs and advancement department. Described as the “quirky repair guy”, Wright explained that every piece of technology at the TVA was either designed by OB or he knows how to fix it and keep it operational.

Quan is best known for his roles as Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Richard “Data” Wang in The Goonies, and Waymond Wang in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

