Loki Season 2: Where is Kang?
Marvel fans were likely keeping a keen eye for any appearance from Jonathan Majors’ villain in Episode 1 of Loki Season 2 – so, where is Kang?
We’ve met a few variants of Kang so far: He Who Remains, the man who founded the Time Variance Authority in the fallout of a devastating multiversal war, dedicating his life to preserving the so-called Sacred Timeline; the Conqueror who went toe-to-toe with Ant-Man after he’d been exiled by his fellow Kangs for being a liability; and Victor Timely, a mysterious variant in 1901; and then there’s all the Kangs in Quantumania’s post-credits scene.
His first appearance is the most important when it comes to Loki, given he was killed by Sylvie. “You may hate the dictator, but something… far worse is gonna fill that void if you depose of him. I’ve lived a million lifetimes. I’ve gone through every, every scenario. This is the only way,” he warned.
Well, if the first episode of Loki Season 2 is anything to go by, he was right – but where is Kang?
Where is Kang in Loki Season 2?
Things are still a little unclear after Episode 1, but here’s how it appears: we’ve yet to meet Kang’s Victor Timely, but we know he’s in 1901. As for the other Kangs, they have taken over other timelines, but the threat of him looms over Loki’s story more than his actual presence.
At the end of the Season 1 finale, Loki was pushed through a time door back to the TVA. He found Mobius, but he had no idea who he was, and then he spotted a huge statue of Kang.
In Episode 1, we see Loki “time-slipping” – in other words, because of Sylvie’s actions at the end of time, he’s being ripped through different moments of the past, present, and future, including a world where the Council of Kangs preside over the TVA and work with Ravonna Renslayer.
We know Majors will appear as Timely in a later episode of Loki, but it’s not been confirmed if we’ll see other Kangs at some point in the season.
