Loki Season 2: What you need to remember from Season 1

As Marvel’s Loki Season 2 is set to premiere soon, here’s everything fans need to remember from its action-packed Season 1.

Loki — Marvel’s spin-off series centering around everyone’s favorite God of Mischief — is coming back with its long-awaited Season 2.

Fresh off the Battle of New York against the Avengers, Loki followed the god as he was thrown into a time travel adventure.

But, what exactly do fans needs to remember from Loki Season 1? Here’s what you need to know before Episode 1.

Loki Season 1: Events to remember

The first season of Loki saw the God of Mischief question everything he believed in as he was forced to go through both space and time.

Loki accidentally finds a glorious purpose

The beginning of the show is at the tail end of the Battle of New York, in which Loki fought the Avengers for domination of Earth.

However, his plans to take over the world is thrown into chaos as he’s taken into the custody of the TVA or Time Variance Authority, a bureaucratic organization that stands on the outskirts of time and space. They arrest Loki for stepping outside his predetermined destiny as it messed with the flow of time.

Though skeptical at time, Loki quickly realizes that the TVA and their quest to take him off the timeline is real and he gets the organization to spare his life because they have another issue to deal with: a deadly Loki variant named Sylvie.

Loki then becomes partners with Mobius, a wise-cracking TVA employee, and together they go on a journey to find the missing Loki.

Sylvie is an issue the TVA created

Once Loki comes face to face with his female variant, he discovers that Sylvie has his powers, charm, evil planning skills, and tragic backstory.

It turns out that Ravonna Renslayer, the head judge of the TVA, pruned Sylvie from the timeline when she was just a child.

After being taken out for being a future chaotic issue, Sylvie was imprisoned within the TVA, where she plotted her revenge.

Not long after being in custody, Sylvie broke out, stole a time-hopping device, and vowed to take revenge on the TVA and the Time Keepers, the dictators of all time.

Through Sylvie’s revenge plan, she, Loki, and Morbius reveal that the Time Keepers don’t actually exist and there’s a single man who is behind the TVA and the multiverse as a whole.

He Who Remains is both the problem and solution

The big bad of Loki Season 1 turns out to be Kang the Conqueror or He Who Remains, the man at the end of time.

Though he has many names, Kang is actually a scientist from the 31st century who ended the first multiversal war by destroying “evil variants” of himself, and created the TVA to prevent a new multiverse from forming and to keep his variants from coming back into existence.

As he explains to Loki and Sylvie, the other Kang variants are unstable because he never knows whether they can be good or evil. He warns them that, if they get rid of him, the other Kang variants will try to take over the multiverse and end life as they know it

However, because Sylvie is on her revenge quest, she ends up murdering Kang after kicking Loki through a time portal after the pair share a kiss. Right after his death, the one Sacred Timeline starts to branch out as other universes begin to form.

The end of the season Loki being thrown in a universe where Morbius doesn’t know who he is and there are large monuments to Kang everywhere.

Loki Season 2: What will happen in it?

Loki Season 2 will kick off after Loki is thrown from the portal and into a universe where no one knows him.

With He Who Remains dead, Sylvive in the wind, and the head of the TVA going AWOL after trying to murder Loki and Morbius, Season 2 will see Loki and crew try to fix the breached timelines and try to bring peace to the multiverse.

