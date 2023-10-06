Loki Season 2 Episode 1 has a post-credits scene you may have missed

Don’t be so quick to turn off your TV after Loki Season 2 Episode 1 appears to end – there’s a post-credits scene you should wait around for.

In a year where the MCU’s reputation appears to be waning – Ant-Man 3 was a huge commercial and critical flop, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 was the exception, and Secret Invasion was widely reviled by the end – Loki has made his glorious return to our screens with Season 2.

There’s no time jump in the first episode: we pick up with the God of Mischief after Sylvie kills He Who Remains, on the run from a variant of Mobius and the TVA’s hunters who don’t have a clue who he is. It then becomes apparent that he has a bigger problem: “time-slipping”, in which he’s ripped and stretched through the past, present, and future with no warning.

In the closing scenes of Episode 1, it appears Loki’s issue has been resolved. As the credits roll, if you’re not hunting for Easter eggs, you may be tempted to turn it off – but then you’ll miss the post-credits scene.

Loki Season 2 Episode 1 post-credits scene explained

The post-credits scene in Loki Season 2 Episode 1 catches up with Sylvie after the events of the previous finale.

As the credits wind down, the episode cuts to a field, where Sylvie emerges through a time door in the same outfit she was wearing when she killed He Who Remains. She’s traveled to a branched timeline; more specifically, 1982 in Broxton, Oklahoma.

As she looks around, she catches sight of a McDonald’s. She walks in, initially confused and expecting to be antagonized by someone. When he approaches the till, she asks: “How do I do this?” When she’s asked what she’d like to order, she says: “Not squirrel, not possum, not rats. Something that’s already dead, and nothing with a face… please.”

The server tells her: “You can try our new Chicken McNuggets, and we have a big Mac, Filet-O-Fish, and a hamburger, cheeseburger… I quite like the Quarter Pounder, which you can try with or without cheese.”

While he’s nattering on about the menu, Sylvie looks around – this isn’t a dangerous place, and she’s visibly charmed by the easy-going life of the people here; she even smiles at a couple holding hands at a nearby table and friends chatting and laughing. “I wanna try everything,” she tells him.

