Every Kang variant who could appear in Loki season 2

Loki Season 2 is almost here, and it’s promising to bring more info about the MCU’s potential next great threat, Kang the Conqueror. For fans of Marvel Comics, he has a long history of variants that have terrorized the multiverse.

Kang the Conqueror made his first full appearance in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but the character’s MCU origins are inexplicably tied to Loki. The notion of versions of Kang was introduced in the Loki Season 1 finale when a variant, He Who Remains, was killed by Sylvie, breaking the Sacred Timeline.

Now with Loki Season 2 approaching, Kang variants are on everyone’s mind. Quantumania introduced the idea of the Council of Kangs, and Loki Season 2 appears to introduce another variant, Victor Timely.

In the comics, there have been several characters who called themselves or claimed ownership of the legacy of Kang the Conqueror. Through time travel and multiversal hijinks, all of these are, in some fashion, telling the truth.

Why are there so many versions of Kang?

Marvel Kang v Avengers in the comics.

Kang is an unusual character in that there are multiple, unique versions of him who all exist at the same time. The explanation for this is a mix of time travel and multiverse hopping, much of which was established throughout the ‘80s in Marvel Comics.

He begins life on the war-torn Other Earth as Nathanial Richards. One day, a variant of himself would arrive from Earth-616 and begin ruling the world as the evil Warlord. Years later, The Warlord would reunite with his son – Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four – and be deposed back to Earth-616.

The Nathanial Richards of Other Earth would have his own twisting timeline, as versions of himself would cross through time and space to influence the outcome of his life. The result is multiple variants, each on their own path to potentially become Kang the Conqueror.

Every version of Kang the Conqueror who could be in Loki

For fans just introduced to the character, here are eight variants of Kang the Conqueror who could appear in Loki Season 2.

Marvel Comics Kang the Conqueror exits a time portal.

Kang the Conqueror

The most common version of Richards to appear is the one who openly calls himself Kang the Conqueror. Kang has been a massive threat since his debut in 1964’s Avengers #8 and regularly appears as a terrifying threat to the universe.

This variant found himself flung into an apocalyptic future that had forgotten how to use much of its technology. He exploited this to use advanced weaponry against the people, fashioning himself as a terrifying conqueror and adopting the moniker Kang.

Could Kang appear in Loki Season 2? We know from Quantumania’s post-credits scene and the Loki Season 2 trailer that Victor Timely will appear, which is an identity Kang used while hiding in Wisconsin in 1901. How or if this connection will factor into Loki Season 2 remains to be seen.

Marvel Comics Rama-Tut and Susan Storm on a Fantastic Four cover.

Rama-Tut

Early in his life, Richards travels to ancient Egypt. There he becomes Rama-Tut, a pharaoh who was at first an entirely unique character but later retconned into being a variant of Kang.

This becomes Richards’ first experience as a ruler, having left Other World because he grew tired of the now-peaceful realm. Rama-Tut is a notable Fantastic Four adversary but also was involved in prolonged, time-bending hijinks with the West Coast Avengers.

In the MCU, Rama-Tut has already been revealed, appearing on the Council of Kangs in Quantumania’s post-credits scene. It is possible he could appear in some capacity in Loki, though not much is known about this variant.

Marvel Comics Scarlet Centurion awakens.

Scarlet Centurion

While still under his Rama-Tut identity, Richards winds up in the future meeting his potential ancestor, Doctor Doom. Rama-Tut would be influenced by Doom to create a new identity in his image, the Scarlet Centurion.

As the Scarlet Centurion, Richards successfully brainwashes the Avengers of another world and pits them against their Earth-616 counterpart but is unsuccessful. Richards would then abandon the Scarlet Centurion identity, considering it to be a total failure, and resume the name Rama-Tut.

A futuristic Kang appears on the Council of Kangs in Quantumania. Director Peyton Reed has confirmed this version is meant to be Scarlet Centurion, though it’s unclear if this version carries any of Doom’s influence.

Marvel Comics Immortus holding The Vision and Human Torch.

Immortus

Kang would eventually grow tired of conquering and retire to Egypt as Rama-Tut, but an older version would return to his future under the guise of Immortus. The older, more-tempered Kang would assist the Avengers in defeating his younger self, but the good fortune wouldn’t last for long.

During the Destiny War depicted in the iconic mini-series Avengers Forever, Kang and Immortus’ timelines would be split. While it was hoped that Kang could be stopped by progressing his timeline fast enough that he would become Immortus, now both men exist independently of each other.

Immortus appears on the Council of Kang’s in Quantumania’s post-credits scene, depicted with a fuller beard and more ceremonial attire. How this version relates to the Kang seen in the MCU remains to be seen.

Marvel Comics Iron Lad reveals he’s Kang the Conqueror.

Iron Lad

Perhaps the most beloved and infamous variant of Kang, Iron Lad is what happened when Kang tried to influence his own destiny. He visited himself as a child and tried to inspire him; instead, the young Nathanial was disgusted and traveled back in time to stop himself.

The younger Richards develops an Iron Man-like suit of armor and adopts the moniker Iron Lad to petition the Avengers for help, but arrives in a timeline where the Avengers were disbanded. He recruits their sidekicks and proteges to form the Young Avengers to fight Kang but willingly leaves with his future self when the timeline begins to unravel.

There’s been no announcement or confirmation of Iron Lad’s appearance in the MCU as of yet. To describe him as a fan favorite would be an understatement, though, and with all signs pointing to an MCU Young Avengers project, it feels almost inevitable that he’ll make an appearance soon.

Marvel Comics Kid Immortus reveals he’s a version of Kang.

Kid Immortus

Iron Lad briefly returned to his friends, but it ended in tragedy when Stature, aka Cassie Lang, died while fighting Doctor Doom. When Iron Lad attempted to take her to the future to revive her, the Young Avengers intervened and warned him he was beginning to walk down Kang’s path.

Iron Lad returned to the future deeply affected by Cassie’s death but more determined than ever to prevent his turn into Kang. He adopted the identity Kid Immortus and attempted to manipulate Doctor Doom, but Doom betrayed him and left Kid Immortus for dead.

Kid Immortus remains a curious blip in Kang’s timeline, though he seems unlikely for an MCU appearance. A later version would resume the Iron Lad identity and appear to sacrifice himself to stop versions of Kang known as Time-Eaters. It’s not yet known if he somehow survived to become Kang the Conqueror eventually or if he successfully changed his timeline.

Marvel Comics Mister Gryphon explains how he’s related to Kang.

Mister Gryphon

Perhaps the most modern interpretation, Mister Gryphon is a version of Kang who was separated from his own timeline. He set out to accelerate events so he could become Kang again.

This variant operated out of New York as the CEO of Qeng Enterprises – an alias that should have tipped someone off. He aspired to collect a mysterious artifact that could allow him to regain his future power, but a newly reformed Avengers thrust him back into the timestream, and he hasn’t been seen since.

While this version of Kang is the briefest version to date, it’s worth noting he’s also the most modern. Gryphon presents himself as a CEO buying up property for his business, including the purchase of Stark Tower. Considering it’s not yet known who bought Stark Tower in the MCU, could that be a hint of an incoming Kang variant?

Marvel Comics A Doctor Doom variant of Kang.

Doctor Doom

A bizarre case, but one variant of Kang becomes Doctor Doom. He only appeared briefly in a single Avengers issue, but it proved to be one of the more damning hints at Kang’s true lineage.

The Doom variant appeared in 2017’s Avengers #6. In this story, a massive team of Avengers unite to attack Kang’s fortress after The Vision kidnaps an infant Kang in an effort to change his timeline. Multiple Kangs appear to defend the Fortress, including one who appears as Doom.

While it seems unlikely this would be used to introduce Doom into the MCU, it does still warrant mention. With Fantastic Four on the horizon and a precedent set by John Krasinski’s cameo as Mister Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it’s not that far-fetched to think a Doom cameo could be thrown in.