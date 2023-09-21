Marvel’s Loki powers and weaknesses explained

Is Loki a god or a frost giant? A sorcerer or a liar? Things are not always so black and white for the jilted son of Asgard, but his scheming ways make him one of Marvel’s most dangerous characters.

Of all the characters who have undergone a resurgence thanks to the MCU, perhaps none is more notable than Loki. Once a perpetually evil master manipulator, the popularity of Tom Hiddleston’s take on the character made the comic a much softer, more lovable type for years.

Loki, King of the Frost Giants of Jutnheim, wants people to think of him as the god of stories, but make no mistake about it: he’s still a god of mischief. Throughout the years, he’s been behind all sorts of heinous acts, from a villain alliance in Acts of Vengeance to impersonating the Hulk – an act that led to the formation of The Avengers.

All signs point to Loki shifting back towards his more sinister nature in The Immortal Thor. Despite the years tweaking his perception and persona, though, Loki’s powers and weaknesses have stayed nearly the same.

Loki’s powers and weaknesses in Marvel comics and movies explained

Whether you’re diving into Thor comics or getting ready for Loki season 2, here’s everything you need to know about Loki’s powers and weaknesses.

Loki’s ability to lie and scheme is unparalleled.

Loki is smart enough to manipulate almost anyone.

Loki is one of the most intelligent people in the Marvel Universe. It goes without saying that as the God of Mischief, Loki is a liar unlike any other. Loki the Liar is almost as common a name for him as Loki Laufeyson.

For that to work, Loki has to be smart as hell. He’s one of the smartest Asgardians and outclasses several Marvel heroes in sheer intellect (though he’s obviously not got any kind of official ranking).

Loki’s a schemer at heart. Whether it be steering Norman Osborn to lay siege to Asgard or convincing Deadpool to make off with Mjolnir, he’s someone who always gets his way – whether other people want it or not.

Loki’s already tough because of his Frost Giant physiology, but godhood makes him a powerhouse.

Is Loki a Frost Giant or a God?

Loki is a Frost Giant by birth but an Asgardian by adoption. Loki might wind up being one of the more physically durable beings in all of the Marvel Universe. However, the same unique physiology that makes him so strong also gives him some interesting weaknesses.

Loki has Asgardian attributes because he is a God, but he is actually a Frost Giant. Adopted as a child by Odin, Loki retains his Frost Giant biology, meaning his strength, durability, and stamina are all slightly higher than Asgardian levels.

Unlike his other Asgardians, though, this carries a unique weakness to it. Loki is incredibly susceptible to heat, though he can buy him some time to survive this with magic.

Various magicks and wards protect Loki

Loki is one of Marvel’s preeminent magic users, which shouldn’t be all that surprising. Part of his schtick as the God of Mischief is all sorts of illusions and hexes, but he is genuinely a skilled sorcerer.

This is perhaps no better exemplified than the 2018 storyline where Loki actually wins the title of Sorcerer Supreme, unseating Doctor Strange. Loki claimed it to be a ploy to help Stephen, but no one (not even Loki) believed that.

Loki seldom uses the full depth of his powers, though, mainly focusing on teleporting and casting illusions. However, he has demonstrated an ability to transmute or transform objects, such as cursing Deadpool to look like an actor. He’s also able to use his magic to protect or augment himself or others.

No one has foiled Loki more than Loki himself.

Loki’s biggest weakness is himself

The only person Loki can’t plan for is himself, as he often contributes to his own downfall. Simply put, he’s too smart for his own good. Sometimes, it’s as simple as not being that well-versed in his opponents. He thinks of mortals as beneath him, for instance, so often underestimates the indomitable will of The Avengers.

But Loki is just sometimes flat-out the reason for his failure. His manipulations of Thor led to his death in Acts of Vengeance. In a distantly similar vein, his manipulation of the American political system (including funding a cult) led to the failure of his Presidential bid.

Of course, there is also a more literal interpretation of this. The reborn Kid Loki tried to be a better person, but the spirit of his former self, Ikol, ultimately manipulated him into sacrificing his life so Ikol could have his body. Even when he wants to be good, Loki can’t help but defeat himself.

That’s all we have now for Loki’s powers and weaknesses, but be sure to follow all our comic book coverage.