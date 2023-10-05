TV & Movies

When does Loki Season 2 take place in the MCU timeline?

Loki in Season 2Disney+

Loki Season 2 is set to continue the trickster’s timey-wimey mischief across the MCU – but when exactly does it take place in the timeline? Here’s what we know.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn’t unfold in one straightforward chronology; take the first phase of the MCU, which had present-day stories like Iron Man, Thor, and The Incredible Hulk precede Captain America: The First Avenger, which then fast-forwarded to the events of The Avengers.

That’s not to say it’s ever really a head-scratcher: Captain Marvel’s origin story clearly takes place in the ’90s, Black Widow’s solo movie is set just before Civil War, and the vast majority of post-Endgame projects take place a couple of years in the future (remember, it skipped five years ahead after the snap).

Loki is about to return to our screens in Season 2, but unlike Secret Invasion and other MCU projects, nailing down his place in the timeline actually is a bit complicated – but we’ve got you covered.

Where does Loki Season 2 fit in the MCU timeline?

There are two possible answers: Loki Season 2 either takes place in 2012 or 2025.

Here’s the first argument: the events of Loki are set in motion after he steals the Tesseract when the Avengers travel back in time to 2012. So, the show’s version of Loki is from that year.

The second argument is more compelling: Loki is aware of his entire future up to the point of his death in Avengers: Infinity War, and the TVA exists outside the passage of time as we know it. Its operatives have the ability to easily travel in time, and to their knowledge, they’ve been working there for “eons.”

They’re also well aware of everything that happens in Endgame – let’s not forget their drawer full of Infinity Stones – so one could posit that it’s set at the most recent point in the timeline, aka 2025.

The third, not-so-satisfying answer is the most accurate: it’s impossible to calculate Season 2’s place in the timeline because the TVA oversees all time; it could take place at any point, or no point at all.

MCU chronological timeline

Below, you can find a full list of every movie and TV series in the MCU (excluding the Netflix and Hulu shows) and when they take place in the world of the franchise. We have included Loki, but as we’ve noted, the show’s setting is incredibly flexible.

  1. Captain America: The First Avenger — 1942-1945
  2. Captain Marvel — 1995
  3. Iron Man — 2010
  4. Iron Man 2 — 2011
  5. The Incredible Hulk — 2011
  6. Thor — 2011
  7. The Avengers — 2012
  8. Iron Man 3 — 2012
  9. Thor: The Dark World — 2013
  10. Captain America: The Winter Soldier — 2014
  11. Guardians of the Galaxy — 2014
  12. Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2 — 2014
  13. Avengers: Age of Ultron — 2015
  14. Ant-Man — 2015
  15. Captain America: Civil War — 2016
  16. Black Widow — 2016
  17. Black Panther — 2016
  18. Spider-Man: Homecoming — 2016
  19. Doctor Strange — 2016
  20. Thor: Ragnarok — 2017
  21. Ant-Man and the Wasp — 2018
  22. Avengers: Infinity War — 2018
  23. Avengers: Endgame — 2023
  24. What If…? — 2023, but there are a number of different timelines throughout the series
  25. Wandavision — 2023
  26. Falcon and the Winter Soldier — 2023
  27. Spider-Man: Far From Home — 2023
  28. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings — 2023
  29. Eternals — 2023
  30. Spider-Man: No Way Home — 2024
  31. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — 2024
  32. Hawkeye — 2024
  33. Moon Knight — 2025
  34. She-Hulk — 2025
  35. Ms Marvel — 2025
  36. Thor: Love and Thunder — 2025
  37. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — 2025
  38. Werewolf By Night — 2025
  39. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special — 2025
  40. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania — 2025
  41. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 — 2025
  42. Secret Invasion — 2025
  43. Loki Seasons 1-2 — 2025, but the show hops around several timelines, including the events of The Avengers, present-day MCU, and the end of time itself

The official synopsis reads: “Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority.

“Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.”

Loki Season 2 Episode 1 hits Disney Plus on October 5 in the US and October 6 in the UK, which you can sign up for here. You can check out our other coverage below:

