When does Loki Season 2 take place in the MCU timeline?

Loki Season 2 is set to continue the trickster’s timey-wimey mischief across the MCU – but when exactly does it take place in the timeline? Here’s what we know.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn’t unfold in one straightforward chronology; take the first phase of the MCU, which had present-day stories like Iron Man, Thor, and The Incredible Hulk precede Captain America: The First Avenger, which then fast-forwarded to the events of The Avengers.

That’s not to say it’s ever really a head-scratcher: Captain Marvel’s origin story clearly takes place in the ’90s, Black Widow’s solo movie is set just before Civil War, and the vast majority of post-Endgame projects take place a couple of years in the future (remember, it skipped five years ahead after the snap).

Loki is about to return to our screens in Season 2, but unlike Secret Invasion and other MCU projects, nailing down his place in the timeline actually is a bit complicated – but we’ve got you covered.

Where does Loki Season 2 fit in the MCU timeline?

There are two possible answers: Loki Season 2 either takes place in 2012 or 2025.

Here’s the first argument: the events of Loki are set in motion after he steals the Tesseract when the Avengers travel back in time to 2012. So, the show’s version of Loki is from that year.

The second argument is more compelling: Loki is aware of his entire future up to the point of his death in Avengers: Infinity War, and the TVA exists outside the passage of time as we know it. Its operatives have the ability to easily travel in time, and to their knowledge, they’ve been working there for “eons.”

They’re also well aware of everything that happens in Endgame – let’s not forget their drawer full of Infinity Stones – so one could posit that it’s set at the most recent point in the timeline, aka 2025.

The third, not-so-satisfying answer is the most accurate: it’s impossible to calculate Season 2’s place in the timeline because the TVA oversees all time; it could take place at any point, or no point at all.

MCU chronological timeline

Below, you can find a full list of every movie and TV series in the MCU (excluding the Netflix and Hulu shows) and when they take place in the world of the franchise. We have included Loki, but as we’ve noted, the show’s setting is incredibly flexible.

Captain America: The First Avenger — 1942-1945 Captain Marvel — 1995 Iron Man — 2010 Iron Man 2 — 2011 The Incredible Hulk — 2011 Thor — 2011 The Avengers — 2012 Iron Man 3 — 2012 Thor: The Dark World — 2013 Captain America: The Winter Soldier — 2014 Guardians of the Galaxy — 2014 Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2 — 2014 Avengers: Age of Ultron — 2015 Ant-Man — 2015 Captain America: Civil War — 2016 Black Widow — 2016 Black Panther — 2016 Spider-Man: Homecoming — 2016 Doctor Strange — 2016 Thor: Ragnarok — 2017 Ant-Man and the Wasp — 2018 Avengers: Infinity War — 2018 Avengers: Endgame — 2023 What If…? — 2023, but there are a number of different timelines throughout the series Wandavision — 2023 Falcon and the Winter Soldier — 2023 Spider-Man: Far From Home — 2023 Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings — 2023 Eternals — 2023 Spider-Man: No Way Home — 2024 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — 2024 Hawkeye — 2024 Moon Knight — 2025 She-Hulk — 2025 Ms Marvel — 2025 Thor: Love and Thunder — 2025 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — 2025 Werewolf By Night — 2025 The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special — 2025 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania — 2025 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 — 2025 Secret Invasion — 2025 Loki Seasons 1-2 — 2025, but the show hops around several timelines, including the events of The Avengers, present-day MCU, and the end of time itself

The official synopsis reads: “Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority.

“Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.”

Loki Season 2 Episode 1 hits Disney Plus on October 5 in the US and October 6 in the UK, which you can sign up for here. You can check out our other coverage below:

