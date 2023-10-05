When does Loki Season 2 take place in the MCU timeline?
Loki Season 2 is set to continue the trickster’s timey-wimey mischief across the MCU – but when exactly does it take place in the timeline? Here’s what we know.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn’t unfold in one straightforward chronology; take the first phase of the MCU, which had present-day stories like Iron Man, Thor, and The Incredible Hulk precede Captain America: The First Avenger, which then fast-forwarded to the events of The Avengers.
That’s not to say it’s ever really a head-scratcher: Captain Marvel’s origin story clearly takes place in the ’90s, Black Widow’s solo movie is set just before Civil War, and the vast majority of post-Endgame projects take place a couple of years in the future (remember, it skipped five years ahead after the snap).
Loki is about to return to our screens in Season 2, but unlike Secret Invasion and other MCU projects, nailing down his place in the timeline actually is a bit complicated – but we’ve got you covered.
Where does Loki Season 2 fit in the MCU timeline?
There are two possible answers: Loki Season 2 either takes place in 2012 or 2025.
Here’s the first argument: the events of Loki are set in motion after he steals the Tesseract when the Avengers travel back in time to 2012. So, the show’s version of Loki is from that year.
The second argument is more compelling: Loki is aware of his entire future up to the point of his death in Avengers: Infinity War, and the TVA exists outside the passage of time as we know it. Its operatives have the ability to easily travel in time, and to their knowledge, they’ve been working there for “eons.”
They’re also well aware of everything that happens in Endgame – let’s not forget their drawer full of Infinity Stones – so one could posit that it’s set at the most recent point in the timeline, aka 2025.
The third, not-so-satisfying answer is the most accurate: it’s impossible to calculate Season 2’s place in the timeline because the TVA oversees all time; it could take place at any point, or no point at all.
MCU chronological timeline
Below, you can find a full list of every movie and TV series in the MCU (excluding the Netflix and Hulu shows) and when they take place in the world of the franchise. We have included Loki, but as we’ve noted, the show’s setting is incredibly flexible.
- Captain America: The First Avenger — 1942-1945
- Captain Marvel — 1995
- Iron Man — 2010
- Iron Man 2 — 2011
- The Incredible Hulk — 2011
- Thor — 2011
- The Avengers — 2012
- Iron Man 3 — 2012
- Thor: The Dark World — 2013
- Captain America: The Winter Soldier — 2014
- Guardians of the Galaxy — 2014
- Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2 — 2014
- Avengers: Age of Ultron — 2015
- Ant-Man — 2015
- Captain America: Civil War — 2016
- Black Widow — 2016
- Black Panther — 2016
- Spider-Man: Homecoming — 2016
- Doctor Strange — 2016
- Thor: Ragnarok — 2017
- Ant-Man and the Wasp — 2018
- Avengers: Infinity War — 2018
- Avengers: Endgame — 2023
- What If…? — 2023, but there are a number of different timelines throughout the series
- Wandavision — 2023
- Falcon and the Winter Soldier — 2023
- Spider-Man: Far From Home — 2023
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings — 2023
- Eternals — 2023
- Spider-Man: No Way Home — 2024
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — 2024
- Hawkeye — 2024
- Moon Knight — 2025
- She-Hulk — 2025
- Ms Marvel — 2025
- Thor: Love and Thunder — 2025
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — 2025
- Werewolf By Night — 2025
- The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special — 2025
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania — 2025
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 — 2025
- Secret Invasion — 2025
- Loki Seasons 1-2 — 2025, but the show hops around several timelines, including the events of The Avengers, present-day MCU, and the end of time itself
The official synopsis reads: “Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority.
“Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.”
