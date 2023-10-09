Loki fans convinced they’ve spotted an X-Men Easter egg

With the X-Men joining the MCU in the future, Marvel fans believe they’ve spotted an easter egg in the new season of Loki.

Everyone’s favorite God of Mischief has returned to the small screen as Marvel‘s Loki has premiered its second season on Disney+.

This new season finds Loki, Mobius, and the TVA in a tailspin as the fabric of their reality is being torn apart. Timelines aren’t just being spun in this phase of the MCU however; so are a multitude of universes. Including the Fox X-Men universe, which is set to fully join the MCU in the future.

This has led to fans believing that a certain X-Men Easter egg has been placed into an episode of Loki Season 2.

Fans think they’ve spotted the Cerebro Door in Loki

This new episode of Season 2 introduces a number of developments within the TVA, including the Temporal Loom, which appears near the climax of the episode.

Now, what has gotten fans hyped is the door leading to the Temporal Loom. As our cast head to the door, we can see that it bears a striking resemblance to the one leading to Cerebro in the original X-Men franchise.

The obvious X-Men reference didn’t go unnoticed by viewers, including many a Twitter user. One stated that they “Immediately thought we were getting X-Men,” while another exclaimed how “The show is full of so many hidden details and secrets. I wouldn’t be surprised if this was 100% intentional!”

Check out the responses below:

What this Easter egg could mean

Marvel loves its Easter eggs, so this could juts be a way of them having fun, but it could also mean more. If this is a nod to the Cerebral door, then this invites the arrival of the X-Men to the MCU, or at least a time-variant of them. Considering mind-wiping is mentioned as a thing this episode, Professor X’s telekinetic powers could be on display soon.

The Temporal Loom could even be Cerebro itself, or at least a variant tool used to pinpoint the location of mutants, which is perhaps how Kang and the TVA were able to locate mutant variants and take them out.

For now, only time will tell, so we shall have to keep watching this new season of Loki.

Loki Season 2 is now streaming on Disney+. You can check out our other coverage below: