What time is Loki Season 2 streaming?
Ahead of its Season 2 premiere, a lot of fans are wondering at what time can they stream Marvel’s Loki. Here’s everything we know.
It may be hard to believe, but everyone’s favorite God of Mischief graced the Disney+ screen at just two years old.
Focusing on a solo adventure to self-actualization, Loki was one of Marvel‘s first mini series that gave fans a peak behind the curtain of their favorite anti-hero.
And now he’s back again with an action-packed Season 2, but what time can fans expect to tune into the new episodes? Here’s everything we know.
What time does Loki Season 2 stream?
The first episode of Loki Season 2 will premiere on October 5, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET on Disney+.
Your location will obviously dictate when you watch the series, so we’ve listed a rundown of release times for each time zone:
- 2am UK
- 6:30am India Standard Time
- 11am Australia
- 10pm Brazil
- 3am Central European Summer Time
The first episode will be released on October 5 and follow a weekly schedule which you can find below:
- Episode 2: October 12
- Episode 3: October 19
- Episode 4: October 26
- Episode 5: November 2
- Episode 6: November 9
The official synopsis for the series reads: “Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority.
Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.”
Be sure to stay updated with all things Marvel and check out our other superhero hubs below:
The Batman Part II | Joker 2 | Harley Quinn Season 4 | Deadpool 3 | Fantastic Four | Avengers: The Kang Dynasty | Avengers: Secret Wars | Marvel Zombies | The Marvels | Agatha: Coven of Chaos | Venom 3 | Daredevil: Born Again | Blade MCU | Captain America 4 | Loki