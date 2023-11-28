Loki creator writing both new Avengers movies could change the MCU

With Loki”s creator now behind Avengers: Kang Dynasty, it has big implications for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently in the midst of its Phase 5 as The Marvels — the franchise’s latest team-up film —just premiered.

The rest of Phase 5 will consist more of TV and movies with Echo, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, and more coming in the new year.

However, fans have wondered how this phase, also known as the Multiverse Saga, will end as two new Avengers (Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars) have been promised. The identity of the films’ new writer was recently announced and it has huge implications for the MCU going forward.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Loki creator will help the Avengers end the Multiverse Saga

The Hollywood Reporter recently confirmed that Michael Waldron, the creator of Loki, will be the head writer for Avengers: Kang Dynasty.

Not only did Waldron create the Loki series, but he also wrote the screenplay for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, one of the highest-grossing movies of 2022.

Waldron was asked to step into the role to replace Jeff Loveness, whose best known for writing for Rick and Morty and the screenplay for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Article continues after ad

Loveness’ absence from Kang Dynasty is pretty notable as Quantumania properly introduced Kang the Conqueror into the MCU and he’s supposed to be the big bad in the next Avengers films.

Article continues after ad

However, Waldron’s Loki series did introduce fans to He Who Remains, the original Kang variant, and explained his motives to control the multiverse in a way to “protect” it from his other more dangerous variants.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Marvel

Waldron’s work with both Loki and Doctor Strange 2 has huge implications for the MCU going forward as Loki Season 2 ended with Loki becoming the new protector of the multiverse and Doctor Strange 2 connected the MCU with the X-Men for the very first time.

Article continues after ad

The Marvels went on to solidify the X-Men’s place within the universe with their post-credits scene, but Waldron opened the door for that connection almost two years earlier.

Article continues after ad

With all of this in mind, Waldron could use Kang Dynasty, the first of the Avengers film, as a jumping-off point to bridge the gap between the Avengers and X-Men.

Plus, he has the power and knowledge of Loki’s lore to properly incorporate the God of Stories into the narrative in a way that feels organic as Loki is now possibly the most powerful person in the MCU besides Kang.

Article continues after ad

After the absolute critical darling that was Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, Waldron has big shoes to fill when it comes to these finale films. However, his work shows that not only does he seem up to the task, but he has the opportunity to rewrite the MCU for years to come.

Article continues after ad

You can check out our other superhero hubs below:

The Marvels | Spider-Man 4 | Venom 3 | Deadpool 3 | X-Men ’97 | Captain America: Brave New World | She-Hulk Season 2 | What If Season 2 | Thor 5 | Fantastic Four | Avengers Secret Wars | Avengers The Kang Dynasty | Agatha Darkhold Diaries